Mariners sign relief pitcher Trevor Gott

The Seattle Mariners have signed right handed relief pitcher Trevor Gott of Lexington, Kentucky to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million on Wednesday according to Daniel Kramer of mlb.com. The Mariners were in need of another reliever after they traded right handed relief pitcher Erik Swanson of Fargo, North Dakota to the Toronto Blue Jays for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez of Cotui, Dominican Republic on November 16.

The Mariners will be Gott’s fifth Major League Baseball team. He previously played with the Los Angeles Angels (2015), Washington Nationals (2016 to 2018), San Francisco Giants (2019 and 2020), and Milwaukee Brewers (2022).

2022 MLB Statistics

Gott pitched 45 games in 2022 with the Brewers and had a record of three wins and four losses with an earned run average of 4.14. In 45 2/3 innings pitched, Goff gave up 35 hits, 21 earned runs, 12 walks, and a career-high eight home runs. He had 44 strikeouts, 11 holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.03.

Return to Major League Baseball after being in AAA

Gott has been in the Major Leagues in seven of the last eight seasons. However, he did not pitch at the Major League level in 2021. That year he was with the Sacramento River Cats of the Pacific Coast League. Even though Gott only had an earned run average of 4.10 in 43 games, he did pick up the save in one of the most memorable games in River Cats history. On September 3, 2021, the River Cats beat the Salt Lake Bees. It was the first nine-inning no hitter in the history of the River Cats organization.

Double Digit ERA

During two seasons in Major League Baseball, Gott significantly struggled. He had a high earned run average of 30.00 with the Washington Nationals in 2017, and then another high earned run average of 10.03 with the San Francisco Giants in 2020. It is no surprise Gott spent the 2021 season in Triple A.