Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray of Brentwood, Tennessee is out for the remainder of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season with an elbow injury according to ESPN on Wednesday. Ray needs surgery to repair his flexor tendon.

When did the injury happen?

On March 31, Ray struggled mightily against the Cleveland Guardians, and during the outing he experienced a significant amount of tightness. In three and a third innings in a 9-4 Seattle loss to Cleveland, Ray gave up five walks, four hits, and three earned runs. Of his 91 pitches, 51 were for strikes and 40 were for balls. Ray’s earned run average for the evening was 8.10 and his WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) was 2.70.

All-Star and Cy Young Award Winner

This is a massive blow for the Mariners as Ray is a National League All-Star while with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and a Cy Young Award winner while with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. While with Arizona, Ray had a record of 15 wins and five losses, and 218 strikeouts in 162 innings with an earned run average of 2.89. While with Toronto, Ray had a record of 13 wins and seven losses, and a Major League leading 248 strikeouts with an earned run average of 2.84.

Second Season with the Mariners

Ray was in his second season of a five-year contract with the Mariners. which sees him earn $23 million per year. At the beginning of the regular season, he was to be the third starter in the rotation behind Luis Castillo of Bani, Dominican Republic and Logan Gilbert of Winter Park, Florida.

Who is Ray’s replacement in the rotation?

Ray’s replacement in the starting rotation is Chris Flexen of Newark, California. However, don’t be surprised if the Mariners make a roster change soon. That is because Flexen has been awful to start the season. In five games, he has a record of zero wins and four losses with an earned run average of 8.86.