MLB News and Rumors

Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray out for season with elbow injury

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
USATSI_18702231_168396541_lowres(3)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray of Brentwood, Tennessee is out for the remainder of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season with an elbow injury according to ESPN on Wednesday. Ray needs surgery to repair his flexor tendon.

When did the injury happen?

On March 31, Ray struggled mightily against the Cleveland Guardians, and during the outing he experienced a significant amount of tightness. In three and a third innings in a 9-4 Seattle loss to Cleveland, Ray gave up five walks, four hits, and three earned runs. Of his 91 pitches, 51 were for strikes and 40 were for balls. Ray’s earned run average for the evening was 8.10 and his WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) was 2.70.

All-Star and Cy Young Award Winner

This is a massive blow for the Mariners as Ray is a National League All-Star while with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and a Cy Young Award winner while with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. While with Arizona, Ray had a record of 15 wins and five losses, and 218 strikeouts in 162 innings with an earned run average of 2.89. While with Toronto, Ray had a record of 13 wins and seven losses, and a Major League leading 248 strikeouts with an earned run average of 2.84.

Second Season with the Mariners

Ray was in his second season of a five-year contract with the Mariners. which sees him earn $23 million per year. At the beginning of the regular season, he was to be the third starter in the rotation behind Luis Castillo of Bani, Dominican Republic and Logan Gilbert of Winter Park, Florida.

Who is Ray’s replacement in the rotation?

Ray’s replacement in the starting rotation is Chris Flexen of Newark, California. However, don’t be surprised if the Mariners make a roster change soon. That is because Flexen has been awful to start the season. In five games, he has a record of zero wins and four losses with an earned run average of 8.86.

 

 

 

Topics  
Mariners MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Sam Long

Giants trade relief pitcher Sam Long to the Athletics

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Logan O'Hoppe
Angels rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe out long term with a torn labrum
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALDS-Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays’ 22 game streak with a home run to begin the season is a MLB record
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Adolis Garcia
Adiolis Garcia ties the Rangers record for most extra base hits in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
WATCH: Trevor Bauer Explains How Max Scherzer Was Suspended For Sticky Substance
WATCH: Trevor Bauer Explains How Max Scherzer Was Suspended For Sticky Substance
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 21 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Kris Bubic
Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic to undergo Tommy John Surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 21 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Oakland Coliseum
Oakland A’s Enter Agreement For Land In Las Vegas To Build A New Ballpark
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top