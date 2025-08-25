Mariners to battle Padres after Cal Raleigh made history

It will be interesting to see the mindset of the Seattle Mariners heading into the series this week against the San Diego Padres, which starts tonight at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners are coming off an emotional high on Sunday, as Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh of Cullowhee, North Carolina set the Major League Baseball franchise record for most home runs in a season by a player who has catcher as his primary position. Raleigh hit his 48th and 49th home runs of the season on Sunday in a commanding 11-4 Mariners win over the Athletics.

Who had the old record?

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez of Valencia, Venezuela had the old record with 48 home runs. He accomplished the feat in 2021. That year with Kansas City, the team Perez is still with now, he led the Major Leagues with 48 home runs and 121 runs batted in.

It should be known that when Perez hit his 48 home runs four years ago, 33 were while at the catcher position, and 15 were at designated hitter. In Raleigh’s 49 home runs this season, 40 came at the catcher position, and nine came at designated hitter.

Inside Padres-Mariners series

The Padres are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West. Both teams have a record of 74 wins and 57 losses for a winning percentage of .565. Despite being tied for the division lead, the Dodgers and Padres are only tied for the fourth best record in the National League. They are behind the Milwaukee Brewers (81 wins and 50 losses), the Philadelphia Phillies (76 wins and 54 losses), and the Chicago Cubs (76 wins and 55 losses).

The Mariners are in second place in the American League West. They are at 70 wins and 61 losses, and two games back of the division leading Houston Astros. Seattle leads the Kansas City Royals by three games for the final wildcard spot.

Who are the notable players in the series?

Raleigh obviously headlines this list as his 49 home runs leads Major League Baseball, and his 106 runs batted in lead the American League. Meanwhile, third baseman Eugenio Suarez of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, who came to Seattle at the trade deadline from Arizona, is fourth in the Major Leagues with 40 home runs, and fourth in the Major Leagues with 98 runs batted in.

The Padres are led offensively by third baseman Manny Machado of Hialeah, Florida and first baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela. Machado is second in the National League with 147 hits. Arraez is third in the National League with 145 hits.

On the mound, the Mariners are led by Bryan Woo of Oakland, California. He leads the Major Leagues with 19 quality starts and gets the start Wednesday. Padres closer Robert Suarez of Bolivar, Venezuela leads the Majors with 34 saves, and Mariners closer Andres Munoz of Los Mochis, Mexico is third in the Major League with 30 saves.