Mark Belling Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Expert Picks

Mark Belling is the afternoon drive host for News/Talk 1130 WISN-AM in Milwaukee. Over the years he has owned two horses that have participated in the Kentucky Derby–Captain Bodgit in 1997 and Went the Daily Well in 2012.

Let’s go over all the top Mark Belling picks for Belmont Stakes 2022.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading for Mark Belling’s Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites For Belmont Stakes 2022

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. $1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer + $25 Free Bet for Belmont Stakes 2022 Maximum Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000 Claim Now 2. $2,500 in Free Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets, Up To $2,500 Claim Now 3. $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022 50% Welcome Bonus, Up to $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets Claim Now 4. $500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets Horse Racing Betting Offer Worth Up To $500 Claim Now 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022 75% Bitcoin Betting Offer Worth Up To $750 Claim Now

RELATED: ESPN Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Expert Predictions

Mark Belling Belmont Stakes Picks | Mark Belling Horse Racing Picks

Mark Belling on the site belling.com, goes into fine detail discussing all eight horses in the 2022 Kentucky Derby. At the Preakness, he successfully predicted the top four horses in its right order for the Superfecta! Let’s see if he can repeat with the same success in the final Triple Crown race of the year at the Belmont.

Creative Minister (+650) At MyBookie | Mark Belling Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Belling was extremely impressed with Creative Minister’s outstanding speed in winning the Kentucky Derby undercard. He is also a huge fan of Creative Minister’s jockey Brian Hernandez, who has won 65 races in 2022, and Creative Minister’s improvements as the year has gone along.

Back Creative Minister (+650) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal (+220) At MyBookie | Mark Belling Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Belling really liked how Mo Donegal performed at the Wood Memorial in April, where he beat Early Voting. Like Andy Serling, Belling believes Mo Donegal will benefit by having Todd Pletcher as his trainer. The reason why Belling does not have Mo Donegal beating Creative Minister is because of the horse’s running style.

Back Mo Donegal (+220) at BetOnline

We the People (+250) At My Bookie | Mark Belling Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Belling believes We The People has an excellent chance of doing well at the Belmont because the horse won the Peter Pan Stakes a month ago by 14 lengths at the Belmont track. He also believes his running style is better than Mo Donegal, and has high praise for We the People’s jockey Flavien Prat.