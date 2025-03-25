MLB News and Rumors

Mark Canha makes Royals after trade with Brewers

Jeremy Freeborn
The Kansas City Royals announced on Monday that outfielder and first baseman Mark Canha of San Jose, California had made the Royals opening day roster according to fantasypros.com. The decision came after Canha was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Royals for a player to be named later and cash on Saturday according to the Associated Press.

Canha will play a reserve role for the Royals in 2025. He had signed a minor league contract in the offseason with the Milwaukee Brewers, but was traded after struggling with Milwaukee during spring training.

Who has Canha played for in the past?

The Royals are Canha’s sixth Major League Baseball team. He previously played seven seasons with the Oakland Athletics from 2015 to 2021, two seasons with the New York Mets in 2022 and 2023, one season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023, and shared his time in 2024 with the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants.

Mark Canha in 2024

This past season with the Tigers and Giants, Canha batted .242 with seven home runs and 42 runs batted in. During 125 games, 393 at bats, and 462 plate appearances, he scored 46 runs, and had 95 hits, 20 doubles, seven stolen bases, 51 walks, 136 total bases, and five sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .346.

Canha had a season high four hits (three singles and one double) in a 9-5 Giants win over the Washington Nationals on August 8. In all games Canha recorded three hits, he led his team to victory. Canha accomplished the feat in a 7-6 Tigers win over the Chicago White Sox on March 30, in a 7-1 Tigers win over the Tampa Bay Rays on April 22, in a 14-11 Tigers win over the Toronto Blue Jays on May 26, and in an 8-2 Tigers win over the Cleveland Guardians on July 22.

Hit by a pitch with regularity

In a quirky statistic, Canha was hit by a pitch a Major League leading 27 times with the Athletics in 2021, and a Major League leading 28 times with the Mets in 2022. In all, Canha has been hit by a pitch 138 times.

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn
Jeremy Freeborn

