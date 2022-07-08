Not only are titles on the line on Saturday but personal professional records will be broken when Mark Magsayo defends his WBC featherweight title against Ray Vargas from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. While Magsayo is the title holder, he is the boxing betting underdog against the veteran Vargas. Scroll down below for the best Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas odds, predictions, and best bets.

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas | How to Watch the Boxing Fight This Weekend

🥊 Boxing Fight: Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas 📅 Magsayo vs Vargas Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 🕙 When is Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas: Alamodome | San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome | San Antonio, Texas 📺 TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime 🏆 Boxing Main Event: Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas 📊 Boxing Stats: Mark Magsayo 24-0 | Rey Vargas 35-0

Mark Magsayo 24-0 | Rey Vargas 35-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Mark Magsayo (-105) | Rey Vargas (-125)

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas Odds | Boxing Betting Odds

Looking to prove his title win over Gary Russell Jr wasn’t just a fluke, Magsayo will look to make his first title defense in his career against a healthy Vargas.

Both fighters come in undefeated but Vargas looks to make his quest to the top after relinquishing his WBC super bantamweight title due to injury. Despite only making his featherweight debut last November, Vargas is favored to dethrone the Manny Pacquiao protege.

Magsayo vs Vargas Odds | Boxing Odds for Magsayo vs Vargas

While it’s his first title defense, Magsayo is the underdog going into Saturday’s fight. The best offshore sports betting sites have Magsayo set at -105 odds to win while the healthy Vargas sits at -125 odds.

Moneyline Odds Play Mark Magsayo -105 Rey Vargas -125

Boxing Odds for Vargas vs Magsayo Total Rounds

The best boxing betting sites have this fight set at 10.5 rounds favoring with the fight favored to go over at -450 odds, suggesting that this fight could go to decision. On the other hand, the under set is+325 odds.

Will the fight go the distance?

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 10.5 -350 Under 10.5 +260

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas Fight Card | Boxing Fight Card

Let’s break down the Magsayo vs Vargas fight card for Saturday night’s title bout.

Boxing Card 9:00 pm ET (ESPN+)

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Brandon Figueroa vs Carlos Castro

Frank Martin vs Jackson Marinez

Boxing Stats — Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas Stats

Below, we’ll break down boxing stats for each fighter.

Mark Magsayo Fighting Style

Magsayo shocked the world earlier this year with his upset victory over long-reigning champ Gary Russell Jr to claim the WBC featherweight belt. The Philippines-native had a successful year in 2021, tallying a pair of knockouts and finished with a 10th-round KO victory over Julio Ceja for the WBO international featherweight title.

The Manny Pacquiao protege enters the ring undefeated with a 24-0 record. While he manages distance with the jab, Magsayo fights from his back foot looking to walk his opponents onto counters. He likes to use his right uppercut on the inside but moves out quickly. Against Ceja, Magsayo traded left hooks but stopped him with his right hand.

Rey Vargas Fighting Style

After a 29-month layoff due to injury, Vargas was forced to give up his WBC super bantamweight crown. In his return, he scored a near-shutout decision victory over Leonardo Baez during his featherweight debut in November.

Against Baez, Vargas maintained his familiar approach. He used his 70-inch reach to keep Baez at bay while picking him apart with jabs and sharp body blows.

For Vargas, it seemed like a seamless transition to featherweight. While he’s known for his punching power, Vargas has evolved into a patient tactician.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s boxing bio, record, and stats.

Mark Magsayo — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #2

Age: 27

Country: Philippines

Height: 5’6.5″ (168.91 cm)

Reach: 67.5″ (171.5 cm)

Weight: 127 lbs

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 24-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 16 (67% of wins)

Rey Vargas— Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #1

Age: 31

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’10.5″ (179.07 cm)

Reach: 70.5” (179.07 cm)

Weight: 125

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 35-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22 (63% of wins)

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas

Magsayo will face a tough and ferocious opponent in Vargas for his first title defense.

While Magsayo may establish himself early in the fight, he will ultimately struggle to overcome Vargas’ height and reach advantages.

Not only does Vargas have physical advantages, but his sharp jab and high-speed body attack can also find real success in the pocket against a fighter like Magsayo. Vargas has too many methods of victory and too much experience with sluggers to lose this fight. If his chin can handle punches from Magsayo, he will have the upper hand no matter which direction this fight goes.

Take Vargas on the moneyline to win.

