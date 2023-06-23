Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk could fight in a cage match. The two tech titans are seriously considering squaring off in a physical fight. Who would win? Below, we explore the odds for the cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk’s Offer For A Cage Match

Musk tweeted that he would be up for a cage match with Zuckerberg. The Meta CEO posted a picture of Musk’s tweet on his Instagram stories and captioned it with “send me location.”

According to Alex Heath of The Verge, Zuckerberg is serious about fighting Musk. Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told Heath that “the story speaks for itself” when asked if Zuckerberg wants to fight Musk.

Since the screenshot, Musk has taken a lighter approach to the challenge. After Heath tweeted the story, Musk tweeted “Vegas Octagon” and joked that his signature move is “The Walrus.”

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

UFC President Dana White believes a fight between Zuckerberg and Musk would be the “biggest fight in the history of the world.” White spoke to Zuckerberg and Musk about the prospect of fighting and said they are both “dead serious.”

An @ElonMusk vs. #MarkZuckerberg UFC fight could actually happen — and it would be the BIGGEST fight in the history of the world, according to #UFC Prez @DanaWhite. https://t.co/NQba71idna pic.twitter.com/W2dTd5G1ye — TMZ (@TMZ) June 22, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk Odds

In a cage match, who is the favorite to win?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Zuckerberg (-500) as the heavy favorite to win the cage match.

Over the past few years, Zuckerberg has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Last week, Zuckerberg trained with Mikey Musumeci, a jiu-jitsu world champion.

Mark Zuckerberg trained with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu world champion, Mikey Musumeci pic.twitter.com/SMUXHFPR90 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 17, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk Odds Play Mark Zuckerberg -500 Elon Musk +300

UFC Betting Guides 2023