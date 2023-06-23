MMA

Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk Odds: Zuckerberg The Favorite In Cage Match

Dan Girolamo
Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk could fight in a cage match. The two tech titans are seriously considering squaring off in a physical fight. Who would win? Below, we explore the odds for the cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk’s Offer For A Cage Match

Musk tweeted that he would be up for a cage match with Zuckerberg. The Meta CEO posted a picture of Musk’s tweet on his Instagram stories and captioned it with “send me location.”

According to Alex Heath of The Verge, Zuckerberg is serious about fighting Musk. Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told Heath that “the story speaks for itself” when asked if Zuckerberg wants to fight Musk.

Since the screenshot, Musk has taken a lighter approach to the challenge. After Heath tweeted the story, Musk tweeted “Vegas Octagon” and joked that his signature move is “The Walrus.”

UFC President Dana White believes a fight between Zuckerberg and Musk would be the “biggest fight in the history of the world.” White spoke to Zuckerberg and Musk about the prospect of fighting and said they are both “dead serious.”

Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk Odds

In a cage match, who is the favorite to win?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Zuckerberg (-500) as the heavy favorite to win the cage match.

Over the past few years, Zuckerberg has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Last week, Zuckerberg trained with Mikey Musumeci, a jiu-jitsu world champion.

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk Odds Play
Mark Zuckerberg -500 BetOnline logo
Elon Musk +300 BetOnline logo

 

UFC Betting Guides 2023

MMA UFC News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

