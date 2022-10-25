Marlins name Skip Schumaker manager

The Miami Marlins have named Skip Schumaker of Torrance, California as their new manager according to wflx.com. The Marlins announced on September 25 that Don Mattingly would not return for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The Marlins posted a record of 69 wins and 93 losses in 2022 and were in fourth place in the National League East.

Skip Schumaker’s coaching resume

Since retiring from Major League Baseball as a player in 2016, Schumaker was the first base coach with the San Diego Padres in 2018 and 2019, the Padres associate manager in 2020 and 2021, and the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach in 2022. During his time as an assistant, Schumaker worked with Padres managers Andy Green of Lexington, Kentucky, Rod Barajas of Ontario, California, and Jayce Tingler of Smithville, Missouri, and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.

In five seasons on the bench as an assistant coach, Schumaker made the postseason twice. In the 2020 Major League Baseball season, the Padres finished in second place in the National League West and entered the postseason as the top wildcard team. San Diego beat the Cardinals two games to one in the National League Wildcard Series before being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divisional Series. Then in 2022, the Cardinals won the National League Central with a record of 93 wins and 69 losses, before losing two games to none to the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wildcard Series.

Skip Schumaker as a player

Schumaker played 11 seasons of Major League Baseball as an outfielder and second baseman from 2005 to 2015. He was with the Cardinals from 2015 to 2012, the Dodgers in 2013, and the Cincinnati Reds in 2014 and 2015. A journeyman National Leaguer, Schumaker batted .278 with 28 home runs and 284 runs batted in. During 1149 games, 3582 plate appearances, and 3252 at bats, he scored 416 runs and had 905 hits, 169 doubles, 13 triples, 26 stolen bases, 280 walks, 1184 total bases, 19 sacrifice bunts, 16 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .364.