Two outfielders were honoured by Major League Baseball as players of the week on Monday. For the week from April 28 to May 4, Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers of El Cajon, California was named the National League Player of the Week, and Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene of Orlando, Florida was named the American League Player of the Week.

Kyle Stowers

Stowers batted .421 for the week with four home runs and 10 runs batted in. During five games and 19 at bats, he scored five runs and had eight hits, one double, 21 total bases, an on base percentage of .421 and a slugging percentage of 1.105.

In two games this past week, Stowers had a multi-home run game. He accomplished the feat in a 12-7 Marlins loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 30, and again in a 9-6 Marlins win over the Athletics on May 3. In the three run Marlins’s win over the Athletics, Stowers hit a game-winning walk off grand slam off of Athletics All-Star closer Mason Miller.

During 2025, Stowers is batting .321 with six home runs and 25 runs batted in. During 31 games, 109 at bats, and 124 plate appearances, he has scored 18 runs, and had 35 hits, four doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, 12 walks, 59 total bases, two sacrifice flies. an on base percentage of .387, and a slugging percentage of .541.

The two stolen bases and two sacrifice flies came in Marlins wins. The stolen bases were in a 5-4 Marlins win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 29 and in a 4-3 Marlins win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 22. The sacrifice flies were in a 7-6 Marlins win over the Washington Nationals on April 12, and in a 7-5 Marlins win over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 20.

Riley Greene

In seven games, 28 at bats, and 30 plate appearances this past week, Greene batted .464 with 13 hits, four home runs, eight runs batted in, one walk, 25 total bases, .500 on base percentage, and .893 slugging percentage.

Like Stowers, Greene had two multi-home run games. He accomplished the feat in an 8-5 Tigers loss to the Houston Astros on April 28, and in a 9-1 Tigers win over the Los Angeles Angels on May 2. Stowers’s walk came in a 10-4 Tigers win over the Angels on May 1.

In 2025, Greene is batting .274 with eight home runs and 21 runs batted in. During 34 games, 144 plate appearances, and 135 at bats, he has scored 19 runs and had 37 hits, five doubles, eight walks, 66 total bases, an on base percentage of .319, and a slugging percentage of .489.

The Tigers lead the American League Central at the moment. They have a record of 22 wins and 13 losses, and lead the Cleveland Guardians by a game and a half, and the Kansas City Royals by two games and a half.