Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer out for the year with hip surgery

The Miami Marlins announced on Tuesday that starting pitcher Max Meyer would be gone for the season with left hip surgery according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. While most injuries to pitchers in 2025 have happened in the elbow area, Meyer has a lower body injury this time. Even though the length of time it will take Meyer to heal is significant (six to eight months), he should be ready to go for the start of the 2026 Major League Baseball season. If it was an arm issue, Meyer would likely be gone for a full calendar year or longer.

Last pitched June 2

Meyer has not pitched since the beginning of June. At that time, he gave up 10 hits, (two of which were home runs), and four earned runs in a 6-4 Marlins loss to the Colorado Rockies. Meyer had solid control, as he threw 77 pitches of which 54 were strikes, but was hit hard by a team that has struggled to score runs all season. Colorado has scored 285 runs. That is the fourth fewest number of runs in the Major Leagues. The only three teams to score fewer runs are the Chicago White Sox (280), Pittsburgh Pirates (267), and Kansas City Royals (263).

Meyer in 2025

Meyer has a record of three wins and five losses with an earned run average of 4.73. In 12 games and 64 2/3 innings pitched, he has given up 72 hits, 34 earned runs, 12 home runs, and 20 walks, to go along with 68 strikeouts, five quality starts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.42.

Great start to the season

Meyer simply had a great first four starts to the season, as he only gave up six earned runs in 24 1/3 innings pitched for an earned run average of 2.22. He had four consecutive quality starts and excellent control. Meyer had 34 strikeouts and six walks.

Struggles and past injuries

Meyer has struggled since April 27. In that time, he has given up four earned runs or more in five starts. Meyer also has a history with injuries. He missed the 2023 season because of Tommy John Surgery and was injured in September because of right shoulder bursitis.

Not met expectations

There were high expectations for Meyer when he was first drafted in the first round, third overall, by the Marlins in the 2020 MLB Draft. However, in 25 games, he has an earned run average of 5.29.