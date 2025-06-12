MLB News and Rumors

Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers out long term with lat strain

The Miami Marlins have announced that starting pitcher Ryan Weathers of Loretto, Tennessee will be out long term with a lat strain. Weathers has been placed on the 60-day injury list as a result, and is expected to be gone for the next two months. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, the Marlins have also reinstated Eury Perez off the 60 day injury list. He did not pitch all of last year because of Tommy John surgery.

Ryan Weathers

Weathers has pitched five games, and had a record of one win and one loss, with an earned run average of 3.28. In 24 2/3 innings pitched, he has given up 18 hits, nine earned runs, four home runs, and eight walks, to go along with 23 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.05.

Weathers’s victory this season came in his season debut on May 14. Weathers only gave up one earned run in five innings of work in a 3-1 Marlins win over the Chicago Cubs. The lone earned run allowed was a home run off the bat of Seiya Suzuki. Weathers gave up two hits and one walk, to go along with five strikeouts. He had 76 pitches of which 51 pitches were strikes.

The Marlins showed concern after Weathers’s last start on June 7. According to Russell Steinberg of Yahoo! Sports, Weathers had a drop in his velocity, and only pitched three innings in an 11-10 Marlins win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Weathers then felt discomfort in his shoulder the next day playing catch.

Eury Perez

The Marlins could be considered with Perez of Santiago, Dominican Republic. After a solid rookie season where he had an earned run average of 3.15 after 19 starts in 2023, Perez made his MLB return after two seasons on June 9 in a 10-3 Marlins loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates and gave up four earned runs in three innings.

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
