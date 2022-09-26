Marlins to have a new manager in 2023

With nine games left in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season for the Miami Marlins in 2022, the organization announced on Sunday that Don Mattingly of Evansville, Indiana will not return as the Miami bench boss. Mattingly had been the Marlins manager since 2016. In 12 seasons as the manager of the Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers, Mattingly has a record of 883 wins and 947 losses for a winning percentage of .483. In 2022, the Marlins were fourth in the National League East with a record of 63 wins and 90 losses.

Only one winning season in Miami

In seven seasons while Mattingly was skipping Miami, the Marlins only had one winning season. That came in the COVID-shortened 2020 season as Miami had a record of 31 wins and 29 losses, and was the sixth seed in the National League. That year eight teams from each league made the playoffs and 16 teams overall. Miami swept the Chicago Cubs two games to none in the National League Wildcard Series, but were then swept themselves three games to none by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Divisional Series.

More success in Los Angeles

While managing the Dodgers, Mattingly had significant more success in southern California from 2011 to 2015. He had five straight winning seasons from 2011 to 2015, including a career-high 94 wins in 2014. For three straight seasons from 2013 t0 2015, the Dodgers won the National League West Division. but were unable to get to the World Series.

Six-time All-Star as a player

Mattingly played 14 seasons with the Yankees from 1982 to 1995. In 7722 plate appearances, the first baseman scored 1007 runs and had 2153 hits, 442 doubles, 20 triples, 222 home runs, 1099 runs batted in, 14 stolen bases, 588 walks, a batting average of .307, on base percentage of .358, slugging percentage of .471, 3301 total bases, 13 sacrifice bunts, and 96 sacrifice flies.

In 1984, Mattingly led the American League in batting with a .343 batting average. He also led the Majors with 44 doubles and the American League with 207 hits. In 1985, Mattingly was the American League Most Valuable Player. That year he led the Majors in doubles (48), runs batted in (145), total bases (370) and sacrifice flies (15). Then in 1986, Mattingly led the Major Leagues in hits (238), doubles (53), slugging percentage (.573), and total bases (388).