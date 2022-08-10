Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz: UFC Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz goes down this Saturday, August 20th from the Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California.

Vera is the slight betting favorite here against the former long-reigning UFC bantamweight champion, with Cruz a relative outsider with the majority of bookmakers. This fight between Cruz and Vera is not to be missed, in what is a highly anticipated match-up between two of the best fighters in the bantamweight division right now.

Continue reading to find out our best bets for Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz this Saturday night in the main event from UFC on ESPN: Vera vs Cruz.

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz — Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz 📊 Records: Marlon Vera (19-7-1, 7 Wins by KO) | Dominick Cruz (24-3, 7 Wins by KO)

Marlon Vera (19-7-1, 7 Wins by KO) | Dominick Cruz (24-3, 7 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: August 13th, 2022

August 13th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 10.30PM EST

Approx 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Venue: Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California, USA

Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Marlon Vera -200 | Dominick Cruz +180

UFC Odds — Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz Fight Odds

Marlon Vera comes in as the slight -200 betting favorite in this match-up against the former two-time UFC bantamweight champion. On his day, ‘The Dominator’ has one of the best skillsets in the whole of the UFC, but seems to be slightly past his peak now at 36-years-old. Vera keeps getting better and better, impressing fight after fight, so could he claim victory here and stake a claim to be the next title contender at 135-pounds? This is such a great fight on paper and one that is truly dividing the MMA community right down the middle!

Can the former champion roll back the years and claim an upset victory here against ‘Chito’? We’ll have to tune in and find out.

When betting on MMA, it’s important to get the best fight odds. Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the UFC betting odds for the Marlon Vera vs Dominick fight via BetOnline, one of the best UFC betting sites.

Check out the best UFC betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 UFC betting sites for you!

Check out the chart below for the best UFC odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz Preview

An evenly matched bantamweight contest goes down this Saturday night in San Diego as Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz clash in the octagon.

On paper, this is a closer fight than perhaps the bookmakers have it. Yes, ‘Chito’ deserves to be the favourite, but for us here at The Sports Daily, pricing him at -200 is a bit too wide. Although Cruz is past his best, he is still a freakishly good mover and can bamboozle anyone on his day, it’s just a case of what Cruz turns up on the night.

You could argue that the winner of this fight throws his name into the mix to challenge for UFC gold within their next couple of fights, but first they need to focus on Saturday night, the job inn hand and defeating their opponent at the Pechanga Arena.

Who will win 135-pound bragging rights this weekend in the main event between Cruz and Vera?

UFC Betting Trends — Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz

Just like when gambling on any other sport, betting trends can be very useful when wagering on boxing and MMA events. Continue reading to find the best UFC betting trends to back for each fighter in this highly anticipated UFC Bantamweight clash in the main event in California this weekend.

Marlon Vera Betting Trends

‘Chito’ is on a three fight win streak, including wins over Rob Font, Frankie Edgar and Davey Grant

5 of Vera’s last 8 wins have been by KO/TKO, including a TKO victory of ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley in 2020

Dominick Cruz Betting Trends

Dominick Cruz has fought in 7 UFC bantamweight title fights, winning 5

Cruz was a betting underdog last time out versus Pedro Munhoz, but won a comfortable unanimous decision at UFC 269

Free UFC on ESPN Picks — The Best Bets for Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz

One of the best contender matchups in the bantamweight division takes to our screens this weekend, as former UFC bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, takes on number five ranked contender, Marlon Vera in the 135-pound division. This fight is such a tough one to call. Will the home crowd help ‘Chito’ get over the line and reign supreme? Will ‘The Dominator’ roll back the years at 36-years-old and win his third fight on the spin? It’s such a great fight on paper.

To predict a winner of this fight isn’t easy, despite the bookmakers having Vera as a relatively heavy favorite. Vera most definitely deserves to be the favourite, but having the odds as wide as they are is slightly offensive to Cruz.

With that being said, here at The Sports Daily we are going against the bookmakers and are slightly edging towards a Cruz victory in this fight. Although Vera is on a three fight winning run and has victories over the likes of Frankie Edgar and Sean O’Malley recently, we believe Dominick Cruz’s style will be too difficult to the 29-year-old to figure out.

Our safest bet for this fight would be just a victory for Cruz, which is priced at around +180 with BetOnline. However, we can see 36-year-old former UFC champion winning the fight relatively comfortably. We think that a unanimous decision victory for Kyoguchi is likely, which you can get at a price of +350 with BetOnline.

Although Vera has shown he is a heavy puncher in recent fights and that he can win on points too, we think that a turned on and focused Dominick Cruz still has a bit too much for Marlon Vera. Cruz’s only losses in the UFC have come in title fights against former UFC champion Cody Garbrant, and two-division champion, Henry Cejudo.

With this in mind, bet on the side of value in this match-up and take the ‘Dominick Cruz to win via unanimous decision’ prop at the current price of +350.

To place your free bets on Vera vs Cruz at BetOnline, click the link below.

Place Your Free Bets on Vera vs Cruz at BetOnline

Marlon Vera — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #5

Age: 29

Country: Ecuador

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 70 1/2” (179 cm)

Weight 135 lbs (61 kg)

Stance: Switch (orthodox and southpaw)

Overall Record: 19-7-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7

Fights Won by Submissions: 8

Fights Won by Decision: 4

Dominick Cruz — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats