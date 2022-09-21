Maryland vs Michigan Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

On Saturday, the Maryland Terrapins take on the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Maryland vs Michigan Week 4 game are below.

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines Predictions and Best Bets

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines Pick 1: Michigan to Cover

First off, the Wolverines are the best bet to cover the spread against the Terrapins. In Week 3, Michigan defeated UConn 59-0. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy passed for 214 yards without throwing a touchdown or interception. Backup Alan Bowman threw one touchdown pass in this game for the Wolverines.

In the first quarter, Michigan scored 17 points. After last week’s blowout win, the Wolverines are now favored by 17 points over the Terrapins this Saturday. On November 20, 2021, the last time these teams faced off, the Wolverines defeated them 59-18.

As for the Terrapins, they haven’t beaten the Wolverines in eight years. Of course, Maryland defeated Michigan 23-16 on November 22, 2014.

Now, the Terrapins are 0-6 ATS and 0-6 SU in their last six matchups versus the Wolverines. The Terrapins are also 1-10 ATS in their past 11 games against Big Ten opponents. Other betting picks are on the main page.

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines Pick 2: Michigan to score first

Next, one of the safest game props for this Maryland vs Michigan matchup is picking the Wolverines to score first. At home against an unranked team, it’s pretty much a given. While the Terrapins scored a touchdown in the first quarter in Week 1 and 21 points in Week 2, it was against unranked opponents.

Even then, the Terrapins scored just a field goal during the first quarter of their 34-27 win over SMU. Since the Wolverines are one of the best college football teams in the country, it makes sense why bettors are anticipating turnovers in this upcoming matchup on Saturday.

Not to mention, the Wolverines are 10-0 SU in their previous 10 home games. Which team scores first in this matchup might depend entirely on the coin toss. Michigan has a stellar defense, but all it takes is a field goal or safety to put points up on the board.

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines Pick 3: Point total will go over 65.5

Additionally, the point total for this Maryland vs Michigan mismatch is set at 65.5. Oddsmakers are expecting the Wolverines to win by double digits. Anything less would be a shocker. For one notable betting trend, the total has gone over in four of the Terrapins’ past five road games.

Despite the total going under in seven of the Wolverines’ last 10 games played during Week 4, they’re a top contender this season. And the Terrapins have struggled against Big Ten opponents. So, bet on the point total going over 65.5. More NCAAF betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

