NCAAF

Maryland vs Michigan Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
3 min read
Maryland vs Michigan Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

On Saturday, the Maryland Terrapins take on the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Maryland vs Michigan Week 4 game are below.

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines Predictions and Best Bets

Best College Football Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines Pick 1: Michigan to Cover

First off, the Wolverines are the best bet to cover the spread against the Terrapins. In Week 3, Michigan defeated UConn 59-0. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy passed for 214 yards without throwing a touchdown or interception. Backup Alan Bowman threw one touchdown pass in this game for the Wolverines.

In the first quarter, Michigan scored 17 points. After last week’s blowout win, the Wolverines are now favored by 17 points over the Terrapins this Saturday. On November 20, 2021, the last time these teams faced off, the Wolverines defeated them 59-18.

As for the Terrapins, they haven’t beaten the Wolverines in eight years. Of course, Maryland defeated Michigan 23-16 on November 22, 2014.

Now, the Terrapins are 0-6 ATS and 0-6 SU in their last six matchups versus the Wolverines. The Terrapins are also 1-10 ATS in their past 11 games against Big Ten opponents. Other betting picks are on the main page.

Bet On Michigan -17 at Bovada

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines Pick 2: Michigan to score first

Next, one of the safest game props for this Maryland vs Michigan matchup is picking the Wolverines to score first. At home against an unranked team, it’s pretty much a given. While the Terrapins scored a touchdown in the first quarter in Week 1 and 21 points in Week 2, it was against unranked opponents.

Even then, the Terrapins scored just a field goal during the first quarter of their 34-27 win over SMU. Since the Wolverines are one of the best college football teams in the country, it makes sense why bettors are anticipating turnovers in this upcoming matchup on Saturday.

Not to mention, the Wolverines are 10-0 SU in their previous 10 home games. Which team scores first in this matchup might depend entirely on the coin toss. Michigan has a stellar defense, but all it takes is a field goal or safety to put points up on the board.

Bet on Michigan to score first at Bovada

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines Pick 3: Point total will go over 65.5

Additionally, the point total for this Maryland vs Michigan mismatch is set at 65.5. Oddsmakers are expecting the Wolverines to win by double digits. Anything less would be a shocker. For one notable betting trend, the total has gone over in four of the Terrapins’ past five road games.

Despite the total going under in seven of the Wolverines’ last 10 games played during Week 4, they’re a top contender this season. And the Terrapins have struggled against Big Ten opponents. So, bet on the point total going over 65.5. More NCAAF betting picks and predictions are on the main page.

Bet on point total going over 65.5 at Bovada

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Maryland Terrapins +525 Maryland vs Michigan Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
Michigan Wolverines -800 Maryland vs Michigan Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

 

Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF News
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
NCAA Football: Michigan Spring Game

How To Bet On College Football In Michigan | Best Michigan College Football Sports Betting Sites

Author image nikhilkalro  •  5s
NCAAF
NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Boston College
How To Bet On College Football In New Jersey | Best New Jersey College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  56min
NCAAF
NCAA Football: Indiana at Penn State
How To Bet On College Football In Indiana | Best Indiana College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  1h
NCAAF
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament-Ohio State vs Illinois
How To Bet On College Football In Illinois | Best Illinois College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  1h
NCAAF
NCAA Football: Auburn at Florida
How To Bet On College Football In Florida | Best Florida College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  1h
NCAAF
Delaware State Hornets vs. Delaware Blue Hens
How To Bet On College Football In Delaware | Best Delaware College Football Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  1h
NCAAF
jimbo fisher sad
NCAA Football Coaches Hot Seat Betting Odds | Who Will be the Next Coach Fired?
Author image David Evans  •  1h
More News
Arrow to top