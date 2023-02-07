Massive Bets Coming In On Super Bowl 57

The Super Bowl is the most wagered on game of the year and this year will be no exception.

Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in SB 57 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles have been established as -1.5 point favorites with the total at 51 at Bet Online.

As we track the big bets, the seven-figure barrier was broken at Bet MGM where a player placed a $1 million dollar moneyline wager on Philadelphia at -125 odds.

Another big wager at Caesars was a $131,584.75 bet in Washington on the Eagles -2 (at -110 odds), which would result in winnings of $119,622.50. There’s been one other six figure wager on the total with one player laying down $110,000 on the over.

There’s Love For KC Too

Caesars took a wager in Arizona (which is hosting the game) of $314,000 using an alternate point spread on Kansas City at +3.5, -157. There was another big wager placed on a prop bet of whether there would be a kickoff or punt returned for a touchdown. The player risked $35,000 on the NO option with a payout of $2,500. In the history of the Super Bowl, there has never been a punt returned for a TD, but 10 players have taken a kickoff to the house for a score. The last KO touchdown came in Super Bowl 48 when Seattle’s Percy Harvin returned a kick 98 yards for a score in the Seahawks 43-8 rout of the Denver Broncos. Neither, the Eagles or Chiefs have a kick or punt return for a touchdown this season.

Prop Bets Remain Popular

The biggest prop bet to date is for $8 dollars on the Eagles to score exactly four points at +10000 for a potential $80,000 win. You have to go back to the NFL title game of 1923 when Racine beat Chicago Cardinals, 10-4.

Of course Jim McIngvale AKA “Mattress Mack” has yet to place his bet or bets on the big game. Last year the Houston furniture store owner lost over $9.5 million when he backed the Cincinnati Bengals. Overall though, 2022 was a pretty good year for the mattress mogul. Despite losing a reported $18 million on Alabama in the national title game and future bets on the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, he won a record payout of $75 million on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series.