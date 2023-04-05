Golf News and Rumors

Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, And Best Bets

Jeremy Freeborn
Hello everyone. It is a privilege and an incredible honour to have my Masters predictions included on The Sports Daily. I have been a regular golf contributor to the website since 2019, and am a regular golf writer for Australia’s thesportingbase.com. I have also written the biographies of Mike Weir, Brooke Henderson, and Lorie Kane for the Canadian Encyclopedia. The three golfers I like a lot this week are Rory McIlroy (+750), Scottie Scheffler (+775), and Brooks Koepka (+4000).

I am siding with McIlroy (+750), Scheffler (+775), and Koepka (+4000) as the two favourites and underdog respectively to win the first major title of the year.

Rory McIlroy to win Masters (+750)

McIlroy is the world number two but has a rich history of major success. He has won the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship, the 2011 United States Open, and the 2014 British Open. At the Masters, he has been in the top eight in seven of the last nine years. McIlroy also finished third at the recent World Golf Matchplay Championships.

Scottie Scheffler to Win Masters (+775)

Scheffler is the defending champ, world number one, and is coming off a fourth place finish at the 2023 World Golf Matchplay Championship in Austin last month. A year ago at the Masters, Scheffler beat McIlroy by three strokes after being the only golfer to post a four round score of double digits under par. On Sunday, he finished his fourth round at -10. Since then, Scheffler defended his title in Phoenix, and won the prestigious Players Championship for the first time.

Brooks Koepka to Win Masters (+4000)

Koepka did jump ship to the LIV Tour, but should be considered a strong contender at Augusta this week. He has a strong major resume, having won the 2017 and 2018 United States Open, and the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship. Koepka’s best Masters result came in 2019, when he finished in second place only behind Tiger Woods. Another reason why Koepka needs to be considered is because he won a LIV event in Orlando this past weekend and is coming to Georgia in top form.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
