Masters 2023: Live Odds, Expert Picks, Updates Heading Into Sunday

For the second consecutive day, inclement weather has caused play at the Masters to be suspended, forcing a premature end to the day.

As the tournament leaders were in the midst of their third round on Saturday, the sound of the horn interrupted play due to heavy rain that had saturated several greens at Augusta National.

The completion of the second round had just taken place prior to 11 a.m. ET, following a delay from the previous day’s weather disruption. The Masters experienced such severe weather conditions that a large tree fell on the course during play, fortunately without causing any injuries.

Koepka Stays On Top

Brooks Koepka made a significant leap forward to secure the lead after an impressive performance in the early round on Friday. As both players complete six holes in Round 3, Koepka currently holds a four-shot lead over second-place Jon Rahm.

Tiger Woods barely made the cut at 3-over, but he struggled significantly on Saturday before the tournament was called off for the day.

One on One For The Green Jacket?

If the weather improves as forecasted on Sunday, we may witness a head-to-head battle between Koepka and Rahm, or perhaps Koepka will extend his lead and never look back. Regardless of what happens, we will keep you updated with live coverage.

According to Augusta National, the third round is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday, and ESPN will air the remaining part of the round. The fourth round will commence at noon, with CBS providing coverage during its usual time slot of 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Live Odds To Win The 2023 Masters

Golfer Odds To Win 2023 Master Play Brooks Koepka -110 Jon Rahm +160 Viktor Hovland +2800 Collin Morikawa +3000 Patrick Cantlay +3300 Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 Cameron Young +8000 Jason Day +8000 Justin Rose +10000 Scottie Scheffler +10000

Masters 2023: Possible Sunday Bets

If you followed our pre-Masters tournament picks, we wrote an entire article about the value you could get on Brooks Koepka +3700 to win the tourney prior to the start. If you did make that play, you have a lot of room to hedge and guarantee yourself a solid payday. Of course, you could just roll the dice and let it ride, but here are some hedge options.

John Rahm +160

The obvious hedge is the man chasing Koepka from the closest spot, Jon Rahm. The reality is there is still a ton of golf left. And although it looks like it will be a two-man race, many players still have close to 30 holes of golf remaining, and anything can happen. But Rahm is certainly the most likely at this point to chase Koepka down.

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Of course, this is a bit of a long hedge but it comes with a ton of value. Now Fitzpatrick does sit a full 8 shots back of the leader Koepka. But he was -3 on his Saturday round through 11 holes matching Patrick Cantlay for the best round of the day prior to it being suspended due to weather. You could add Cantlay as well but Cantlay is a full two holes ahead of Fitzpatrick, giving Matt a bit more time to make up some ground. Matt also just looked super locked in. This could be worth a flier.

Sam Bennett +12,500

It’s a bit understandable that the amateur isn’t in the top 10 on the odds board, but you absolutely have to take a serious look at this value. Now he was +2 on the day, but the young am has been playing excellent golf. He’s in the last group so he’s only though 6 holes on his third round leaving him a ton of golf left. Ignore the fact that it is an amateur playing in his first Masters. If I tell you that you can get a player sitting in solo third, playing in the final group, sitting just seven back of the leader at +12,500, you take that bet blindly! If the younging goes off, it sure would be great to be on him!