Masters 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks

The PGA Tour will stop at Augusta National on Thursday for the 2023 Masters. Find the 2023 Masters odds, along predictions, expert picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The field is set for the first major at Augusta National as the world’s best golfers head to Georgia for the 2023 Masters. It’s always a special time of year, as a collection of the world’s best golfers, including legends and past winners come together to play at Augusta.

For at least one weekend, LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will put their differences aside, as the Masters will highlight the highest form of excellence on the golf course.

Heading into Augusta, the favorites to win include Rory McIlroy (+750), Scottie Scheffler (+800), and Jon Rahm (+1000). McIlroy is on a quest to complete his first career grand slam while Scheffler looks to defend his title and become the first golfer since Tiger Woods in 2002 to win back-to-back championships. On the other hand, Rahm is hoping to bounce back from his recent cool streak and collect his first green jacket in his career.

The field is also highlighted by absolutely legendary golfers as Tiger Woods (+6500) returns to Augusta National this weekend. Past champions like Phil Mickelson (+9000), Patrick Reed (+5000), Vijay Singh (+30000), Zach Johnson (+14000), Sergio Garcia (+6000), Bubba Watson (+9000), and a few others will also be teeing off from Augusta this weekend.

Scroll down below for Masters 2023 odds, predictions and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the Masters 2023

🏌 Major Championship Event: Masters 2023

Masters 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 🏆 Masters 2022 Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Masters Purse: $15,000,000

$15,000,000 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN

CBS | ESPN ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National Golf Course | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National Golf Course | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy +750 | Scottie Scheffler +800 | Jon Rahm +1000 | Jordan Spieth +1800 | Cameron Smith +2200

Masters 2023 Odds | Odds to Win Masters 2023

The 87th edition of the Masters will bring back some memories for players and fans, as former champions, friends, and rivals are reunited at Augusta. Tiger Woods is back at the Masters and several LIV Golf players are returning for their first tournament against PGA Tour members.

The 2023 Masters field is led by the big three, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler, who have separated themselves from the field as the favorites to win the Green Jacket this year.

Despite not winning on the PGA Tour since last October, McIlroy opens as the odds-on favorite to finish his career grand slam at +750 odds this weekend. While defending champion, Schefller (+750) and No. 3 player in the world Rahm (+800) follow closely behind him.

The field is loaded with big names this week, including legends like Phil Mickelson (+9000) and Tiger Woods (+6500). But the Masters also marks the first time this season that LIV Golf members will be playing against the PGA Tour.

Fans will finally get to see the world’s best golfers play against one another, as players like Cameron Smith (+2800), Brooks Koepka (+3300), Dustin Johnson (+3300), and Bubba Watson (+9000) will be competing in the field at Augusta.

Check out the complete Masters Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Masters Odds Play Rory McIlroy +750 Scottie Scheffler +800 Jon Rahm +1000 Jordan Spieth +1800 Cameron Smith +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Justin Thomas +2500 Xander Schauffele +2800 Tony Finau +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Brooks Koepka +2800 Collin Morikawa +3000 Jason Day +3000 Dustin Jonhson +3000 Max Homa +3300 Cameron Young +3300 Sungjae Im +4000 Will Zalatoris +4500 Viktor Hovland +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +5000 Corey Conners +5000 Matt Fitzpatrick +5500 Tiger Woods +6500

Masters 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Masters below.

Scottie Scheffler (+800)

No one has won more in the last year than Scottie Scheffler. He’s coming into Augusta National as the defending champion and he’s earned a few big wins on the PGA Tour in the past few months. Despite all of his accolades, Scheffler is never really the favored to win. That’s going to be the case once again at the Masters with Rory McIlroy favored of taking home the Green Jacket.

With a chip on his shoulder, Scheffler can be dangerous.

Since 2007, no one has ever won the Masters twice, other than Bubba Watson. Scheffler will have a chance to add another Green Jacket to his resume and also become the first person since Tiger Woods to win back-to-back Masters Championships, which speaks volumes about the type of player Scheffler is.

Hideki Matsuyama (+5000)

Matsuyama comes off a strong weekend at the 2023 Valero Texas Open. While most of the attention is going to Brooks Koepka’s win at LIV Golf Orlando, Matsuyama will come into Augusta National under the radar after putting together a really successful weekend at TPC San Antonio. He improved on his ball striking in the first three rounds that set him up for a great finish for Sunday. His form looked sharp and looks like he may be fully recovered from his ongoing neck injury.

Brooks Koepka (+2800)

After winning LIV Golf Orlando, Brooks Koepka has his sights on Augusta National. His win at Orlando makes him the first player on LIV Golf to ever win two events.

For the first time in a while, it looks as though Koepka is healthy. From 2017 to 2019, Koepka won four of nine majors championships but hasn’t been the same since then.

After years of endless injuries to both knees and hips, it looks like he’s beginning to bounce back. If Koepka is completely healthy at Augusta and no lingering issues occur, there’s almost no one that can quite match his level of play.

When he’s on, Koepka is one of the best players in the world and you really can’t go wrong at this price (+2800).

Jon Rahm (+1000)

Rahm opened the year as the hottest player on the Tour winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions, American Express and Genesis Invitational. However, in his recent weeks, it seems like his hot streak has cooled off. He recently posted a T39 performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and had an awful weekend at WGC-Dell Match Play. He’ll have a lot to prove heading into Augusta this week, as he looks to add his first major championship since 2001 to his resume.

