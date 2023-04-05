Masters 2023 Sleepers: Conners, Kim Among Best Longshots Bets

The 2023 Masters will tee off on Thursday and there are a few longshots to keep an eye on, including Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners (+6000). Find our 2023 Masters sleeper picks, along with the best longshot bets to make at Augusta National this week.

There are 88 players teeing off at Augusta National this weekend for the 2023 Masters Tournament. Even though this will be the hardest field so far this season, there will be a ton of longshot bets to choose from. The Masters features the top 50 players from the Official World Golf Rankings, along with some past winners like Tiger Woods (+7500), Phil Mickelson (+12500), Bubba Watson (+32500), and more.

One of the beauties of the Masters is that anyone can win, regardless of age and ranking. The Masters is a challenging test for the best of the best players, and sometimes players coming in on a hot streak are peaking at the right time to earn the Green Jacket.

Scroll down below for the best longshot bets at the 2023 Masters.

Corey Conners +6000

Fresh off his win at the Valero Texas Open, Conners is a great pick at +6000 odds this week. The Canadian has three straight top-10 finishes at Augusta and he’s made four of his five cuts this season, only missing the Players Championship in March.

Conners ranks third in the field in the last three years with 54 birdies or better and he ranks in the top 50 in shots gained total (41st), off the tee (19th), and approach (26th). After winning his second event on the Tour, look for Conners to continue his hot streak at Augusta National this weekend.

Si Woo Kim +13500

Since the beginning of 2023, Si Woo Kim has quietly gone under the radar. He started the year off with a big win at the Sony Open, which he followed up with a T22 at the American Express. So far this season, Kim has seven T39 finishes or better in his last eight starts. He has only missed one cut so far this season at the Genesis Invitational.

While he has never contended at the Masters, he has five straight finishes at Augusta National with T39 or better. Kim sits in the top 30 for strokes gained total (26th) and approach to green (28th).

He has been a solid, consistent player this year and will be one to watch as he seeks to break through at Augusta National.

Cameron Champ +35000

Despite having a tough start to 2023, Champ has always played well at the Masters. In his last three trips to Augusta National, Champ has finished T-19, T-26, and T-10. In fact, he heads into the Masters with the fourth-most birdies or better (53) at the Masters

Cameron Champ is one of the biggest longshots heading into Augusta National this week. At +350000, you probably won’t find another golfer that has placed in the top 20 at the Masters in two of the past three years.

