Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein Set for UFC Vegas 107

Garett Kerman
The UFC lightweight division is set for a shake-up as No. 7-ranked Mateusz Gamrot makes his return against the streaking Ľudovít Klein at UFC Vegas 107, scheduled for May 31 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. While the card is headlined by a flyweight title eliminator between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber, Gamrot vs. Klein stands out as a pivotal clash with major implications for both fighters’ trajectories.

Gamrot’s Road Back to the Top

Mateusz Gamrot (24-3, 1 NC), the former two-division KSW champion, is looking to rebound after a razor-thin split decision loss to Dan Hooker last August at UFC 305. That defeat snapped a three-fight win streak, which included victories over top contenders Rafael dos Anjos, Rafael Fiziev, and Jalin Turner. Despite consistently facing elite opposition, Gamrot has yet to string together more than four consecutive wins inside the Octagon, often stumbling just as a title shot comes into view.

Gamrot’s style, a relentless blend of wrestling and well-rounded striking, has made him a tough puzzle for anyone at lightweight. However, some fans and pundits have noted that his lack of highlight-reel finishes may have slowed his ascent in the rankings, despite his impressive résumé. Still, Gamrot has never lost consecutive fights in his career, a testament to his ability to bounce back against high-level competition.

Klein’s Unbeaten Streak and Biggest Test Yet

On the other side stands Ľudovít Klein (23-4-1), Slovakia’s surging lightweight who enters this bout riding a seven-fight unbeaten streak. Klein’s recent run includes notable decision wins over Roosevelt Roberts, Thiago Moises, and Ignacio Bahamondes, as well as a first-round stoppage of AJ Cunningham. While he has yet to crack the lightweight top 15, Klein’s consistency and ability to adapt have made him a dark horse in the division.

Klein’s striking is sharp and technical, and his anti-wrestling has frustrated several opponents. However, this fight marks a significant step up in competition, as Gamrot represents the highest-ranked and most experienced adversary Klein has faced to date.

UFC Vegas 107 Fight Card

The event, officially titled UFC on ESPN: Blanchfield vs. Barber, features a deep card with several compelling matchups:

  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber (Flyweight main event)

  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein (Lightweight feature)

  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes (Light Heavyweight)

  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson (Bantamweight)

With Gamrot seeking redemption and Klein aiming for a career-defining victory, UFC Vegas 107’s lightweight showdown promises high stakes and potential fireworks. Whether Gamrot’s experience prevails or Klein’s momentum carries him to a breakout win, the outcome will ripple through the lightweight rankings and set the tone for the division’s summer slate.

UFC News and Rumors
