Matt Araiza’s family speaks out on sons allegations

Jon Conahan
Matt Araiza
Matt Araiza is being accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. The former Buffalo Bills punter was released by the team over the week and due to the magnitude of the situation, it certainly makes sense. There’s no place in the league if what he did is true.

Matt Ariaza Attorney

Despite what the family has said, Kerry Armstrong, Araiza’s attorney, doesn’t believe that his client will be charged:

“I would be very surprised if they ever charged Matt Araiza with anything in this case,” Armstrong told CBS News. “If she really was raped in that back bedroom, that’s horrible. It’s a horrible thing to happen to anybody. But all I know is that Mr. Araiza had nothing to do with it, and the only thing I can think of as to why she’s included him in this civil lawsuit is because of money.”

Matt Ariaza Family Is Feeling the Heat

DailyMail had the following to report about what Araiza’s family said:

‘The rule of law is innocent until proven guilty. That is not our experience. There has been a war waged against our son.

‘He has been tried and convicted in the media based on information released solely from the alleged victim and her attorney, much of it through social media. People have taken his information as factual, when it is not.’

‘He has been extorted, discriminated against, harassed and the subject of multiple and continuous threats of violence and death,’ the statement continues. ‘He has been released from his job and our entire family continues to receive horrific threats of violence and death. We have all been canceled. Every member of our family.’

‘There are multiple witness reports to deny the claims that are made against him. The legal system is designed to find the facts and make decisions. They should be allowed to do that.’

It’s tough to argue with what their family has said, but only because not all of the facts have come out. Once the facts do come out and if it is true, the things being said are definitely warranted. The court room will be able to decide the facts on this one.

Bills Released Matt Araiza

Sean McDermott realizes how tough this situation is and feels bad for the victim:

“It’s not a situation that I or we take lightly whatsoever, and it’s very serious,” Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday. “It’s just a matter of trying to find the truth at the end of the day, right? That’s the goal is find the truth and do the right thing.”

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors
Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
