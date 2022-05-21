News

Matt Bernier Preakness 2022 | Expert Preakness Picks

Jon Conahan
How to Bet on Preakness 2022 | New York Sports Betting Sites

The Preakness Stakes in 2022 will take place on Saturday, May 21. Matt Bernier has revealed his picks for three horses that he believes have some betting potential. Matt Bernier’s Preakness picks can be found below.

Matt Bernier Preakness Picks: Bet Epicenter (+100) at BetOnline
Let’s go over Matt Bernier’s Preakness picks for 2022, as well as where to get the best Preakness odds for each horse at Pimlico Race Course.

Matt Bernier’s Preakness Picks | Matt Bernier’s Picks for Preakness 2022

Matt Bernier doesn’t necessarily have an odd pick here. Most of these horses are ones that plenty of bettors are putting money on.

Below, we will look over Matt Bernier’s Preakness top four picks.

Secret Oath (+450) at BetOnline

Secret Oath will try to make history by becoming the eighth filly to win the race.

Many believe she belongs among the men after finishing third in the Arkansas Derby, despite a trip. She has a chance to win if she can get off to a good start and avoid any missteps.

If she wins this race, she will join Swiss Skydiver and Rachel Alexandra as the only fillies to win the Preakness in the twenty-first century. Secret Oath, according to D. Wayne Lukas, one of the best trainers in the world, should be one of the Preakness favorites. According to Lukas, the horse is one of the best in the world.

Secret Oath will play male opponents for the second time in 2022. In the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, she finished third behind Cyberknife and Barber Road. She appears to be a popular betting pick, which suggests she will win the race.

Back Secret Oath (+450) at BetOnline

Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline

Coming into this one, Epicenter is the favorite, and it’s easy to see why Bernier likes him. Others, on the other hand, believe that his best performance came in the Kentucky Derby, where he finished second. After placing second in the Kentucky Derby, Epicenter faces a difficult task in winning the Preakness.

For good reason, Epicenter is the clear favorite to win the race. If he can equal his BSF score of 100 from the Kentucky Derby, he has a legitimate chance to win the race. The only question now is whether he has enough in him to do it again.

He’ll begin in the eighth position on the grid. Since 2006, no Preakness winner has come from that post spot.

Back Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline

Early Voting (+350) at BetOnline

Early voting is a popular betting option right now. Because of his previous success, Bernier believes Early Voting has a good opportunity to win the Preakness.

Chad Brown, one of the best trainers in the world, will have his horse ready to go. It’s worth noting that no horse has won the race since 2016 in the same position that Voting will start from.

Chad Brown pulled him out of the Kentucky Derby despite having enough points to qualify. He wants to win the Preakness. Let’s see if the coach made the right decision.

Back Early Voting (+350) at BetOnline
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
