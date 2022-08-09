Matt Carpenter injury update should please Yankees’ fans

The New York Yankees haven’t been playing great baseball recently and it didn’t look like this team was going to find the type of success that they were necessarily hoping for come playoff time, according to a lot of the media. Although this is the first rough stretch that the Yankees have gone through this year, the media loves to overreact.

The Yankees were able to come away with an impressive 9-4 win against the Seattle Mariners in Seattle on Monday night, but that was the only positive that came out of the win.

New York announced that Matt Carpenter fractured his left foot and will miss some time due to the injury. This would be a tough loss for the Yankees as Matt Carpenter was playing excellent baseball with them this season. In 128 at-bats, he’s managed to hit .305 and has belted 15 home runs.

Matt Carpenter Injury Update

Matt Carpenter had the following to say, via Marly Rivera:

“I knew it was broke. I knew something was wrong when I did it, but I thought that I could finish the at-bat and get that run in.” “I’m holding out hope that I can come back in the middle of September and I can contribute towards the stretch run. That’s my mindset, that I’ll be back. I’m not going to let my mind go anywhere else. I’m not going to accept the fact that this will be it for me.” “This won’t be the end of me this year.”

Matt Carpenter suffered a foot fracture on this first inning foul ball pic.twitter.com/IiDZLTwRit — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 9, 2022

If you’re a Yankee fan, this is great to hear from Matt Carpenter. They have to get him healthy, even if he’s going to be a platoon option off the bench come playoff time. He’s a veteran who’s found plenty of success in this league and no championship-caliber team can have her have enough of those. On top of him being a veteran leader, he’s been one of the Yankees’ better hitters throughout the past few months.