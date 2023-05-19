NHL News and Rumors

Matt Tkachuk scores OT winner in sixth longest game in NHL history

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Matt Tkachuk

In an epic game in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Florida Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs from PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Panthers winger Matt Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona scored with 12.7 seconds left in the fourth overtime period in what turned out to be the sixth longest game in Stanley Cup Playoff history. Tkachuk scored from Sam Bennett of Holland Landing, Ontario.

What were the five longest games?

Mud Bruneteau of St. Boniface, Manitoba scored the overtime winner at 16:30 of the sixth overtime period for the Detroit Red Wings in a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on March 24, 1936. Ken Doraty of Stittsville, Ontario scored the overtime winner at 4:46 of the sixth overtime period for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 1-0 win over the Boston Bruins on April 3, 1933. Keith Primeau of Toronto, Ontario scored the overtime winner at 12:01 of the fifth overtime period for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on May 4, 2000. Brayden Point of Calgary, Alberta scored the overtime winner at 10:27 of the fifth overtime period for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on August 11, 2020. Petr Sykora of Plzen, Czech Republic scored the overtime winner at the 48 second mark of the fifth overtime period for the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on April 24, 2003.

Thousands of empty seats

As overtime continued, remarkably fans in Carolina continued to leave. According to Chris Cuthbert, the Stanley Cup Playoff play-by-play commentator for Rogers Sportsnet, about one-third of the spectators at PNC Arena just left. The Hurricanes fan base that decided to go missed out on witnessing hockey history. Yes the game finished at 1:55 AM ET, but it would hard to believe if a third of the fanbase would leave during overtime for a Carolina Panthers National Football League playoff game or a Charlotte Hornets National Basketball Association playoff game.

 

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars qualify for the 2023 Western Conference Finals

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Jonathan Marchessault
Could we see a Golden Knights and Kraken Western Conference Final?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 15 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Nick Cousins
Florida Panthers reach 2023 Eastern Conference Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 13 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes reach 2023 Eastern Conference Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 12 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers
Gabriel Landeskog won’t play in 2023-24 either
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 10 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Two Blackhawks celebrate a goal.
NHL Draft Lottery 2023: Chicago Blackhawks Win No. 1 Pick
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 8 2023
NHL News and Rumors
gallantpissed
Rangers part ways with head coach Gerard Gallant
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top