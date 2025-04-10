NHL News and Rumors

Matthew Knies records second career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_21916463_168396541_lowres-3

Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Matthew Knies of Phoenix, Arizona registered his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Wednesday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Maple Leafs win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Inside Look at the Hat Trick

Knies put the Maple Leafs up 2-0 at 3:33 of the first period. Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California and Mitch Marner of Markham, Ontario picked up the assists. Knies then put the Maple Leafs up 3-2 at 2:03 of the third period on the power-play. John Tavares of Mississauga, Ontario and Marner had the assists. Knies then scored the overtime winner from defenseman Morgan Rielly of Vancouver, British Columbia and Matthews at 2:56 of the extra frame. It was Knies’s first NHL overtime winner.

Knies joining Maple Leafs history

Knies also becomes the seventh Maple Leafs player ever to complete a hat trick in overtime. He follows Babe Dye of Hamilton, Ontario in a 7-6 Toronto St. Patricks win over the Hamilton Tigers on January 10, 1923, Myroslav Frycer of Ostrava, Czechoslovakia in a 5-4 Maple Leafs win over the Chicago Black Hawks on March 30, 1986, Eddie Olczyk of Chicago, Illinois in a 6-5 Maple Leafs over the Detroit Red Wings on April 12, 1988, Glenn Anderson of Vancouver, British Columbia in a 4-3 Maple Leafs win over the Quebec Nordiques on March 17, 1992, Wendel Clark of Kelvington, Saskatchewan in a 6-5 Maple Leafs win over the Detroit Red Wings on March 4, 1994, and Mats Sundin of Bromma, Sweden in a 5-4 Maple Leafs win over the Calgary Flames on October 14, 2006. Olczyk’s overtime winner and hat trick came in the playoffs.

Knies’s first NHL hat trick

Knies’s first NHL career hat trick came earlier this season. He accomplished the feat in a 6-4 Maple Leafs win over the Boston Bruins on January 4, 2025.

Matthew Knies in 2024-25

Knies has 29 goals and 26 assists for 55 points in 74 games. He was a +2 with 43 penalty minutes, 15 power-play points, six game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 40 blocked shots, 180 hits, 12 takeaways, and 48 giveaways. Knies’s shorthanded point came in a 7-3 Maple Leafs win over the Montreal Canadiens on January 18, 2025. Knies set up David Kampf of Chomutov, Czech Republic with one minute and 34 seconds left in the third period.

First in the Atlantic

With the win, the Maple Leafs moved into first place in the Atlantic Division. They have a record of 48 wins, 26 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time for 100 points.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Toronto Maple Leafs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks

Joel Eriksson Ek scores four in Wild win over Sharks

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21916463_168396541_lowres-3
Matthew Knies records second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
Stanley Cup Finals - Pittsburgh Penguins v Detroit Red Wings - Game Seven
Former NHL general manager Ray Shero dies at age 62
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
NHL News and Rumors
New York Rangers Playoff Chances Drop To 8% With Only Five Games Left
New York Rangers Playoff Chances Drop To 8% With Only Five Games Left
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 9 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25864902_168396541_lowres-2
Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin named NHL first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 8 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25864902_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Alexander Ovechkin setting NHL all-time goal scoring record
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 6 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24459222_168396541_lowres-2
Blues deliver franchise high 12 game winning streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 6 2025
More News
Arrow to top