Matthew Stafford Lands In Concussion Protocol, Status vs. Arizona Unknown

Things are looking dire for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. On Tuesday, quarterback Matthew Stafford entered concussion protocol following the Rams’ loss last Sunday.

Head Coach Sean McVay revealed the injury on Wednesday, saying that Stafford had shown symptoms postgame. He did not come out of the game during their 16-13 loss to Tampa Bay.

“We’ll take it a day at a time with him.” 🎥 Coach McVay says Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/52dfl69TUG — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 9, 2022

“They felt that it would be best for him,” McVay said about the Rams’ medical staff. “That’s kind of where we’re at with it. It’s more importantly about the person and then the player in these things, as we know. And nobody’s more of a competitor in wanting to be out there with his teammates than Matthew.”

Stafford’s availability for Week 10’s matchup against division rival Arizona is unknown. If he is ruled out, John Wolford will start in his place. Wolford has one career start, coincidentally against Arizona, in 2020. He completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and an interception. The Rams won the game, 18-7.

It has not been a dream start for both the Rams and Matthew Stafford. While he is sporting a career-high completion percentage (68.4%), he only has eight touchdowns to eight interceptions. Stafford also ranks 23rd in the NFL in QBR and 23rd in passer rating. In addition, he has been sacked 28 times, which is 3rd-worst in the league, only behind Justin Fields and Joe Burrow. As a result, the Rams are 3-5, placing them at 3rd in the NFC West.

The Rams will welcome the 3-6 Arizona Cardinals into Los Angeles on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.