Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets And Picks vs San Francisco 49ers With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Matthew Stafford vs 49ers Player Props Betting Tips

Matthew Stafford under 252.5 passing yards -105 @ BetOnline

Matthew Stafford under 35.5 passing attempts -105 @ BetOnline

Matthew Stafford vs 49ers Tip 1: Stafford under 252.5 passing yards -105 @ BetOnline

This should be a low scoring game, and that means Stafford won’t be as successful as he might ordinarily be. He’s eclipsed 250 passing yards once in his three games, and that was at home against Atlanta. The 49ers secondary has been stout thus far, allowing 167 passing yards per game. They won’t likely hold Stafford to under 167 yards, but they should be able to keep him under 250 yards.



Matthew Stafford vs 49ers Tip 2: Stafford under 35.5 passing attempts -105 @ BetOnline

This is a rivalry, and we expect the score to end under 42.5 points. The 49ers passing defense has been terrific thus far, and we expect plenty of three and outs for Los Angeles. Last weekend, Stafford attempted just 25 passes against Arizona in a low-scoring game, and we expect a similar situation tonight against San Francisco.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds