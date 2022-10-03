NFL picks

Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets And Picks vs San Francisco 49ers With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Author image
philnaessens
2 min read
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West clash, and Rams QB Matthew Stafford will have a major impact on tonight’s outcome. We have a pair of prop bets for tonight’s game, you can use a $1000 free bet towards these props at BetOnline

Matthew Stafford vs 49ers Player Props Betting Tips

Matthew Stafford under 252.5 passing yards -105 @ BetOnline

Matthew Stafford under 35.5 passing attempts -105 @ BetOnline

Back Our Stafford props With BetOnline

 

Matthew Stafford vs 49ers Tip 1: Stafford under 252.5 passing yards -105  @ BetOnline 

This should be a low scoring game, and that means Stafford won’t be as successful as he might ordinarily be. He’s eclipsed 250 passing yards once in his three games, and that was at home against Atlanta. The 49ers secondary has been stout thus far, allowing 167 passing yards per game. They won’t likely hold Stafford to under 167 yards, but they should be able to keep him under 250 yards.

 

Back Stafford under 252.5 passing yards @ -105 With BetOnline

 

Matthew Stafford vs 49ers Tip 2: Stafford under 35.5 passing attempts -105  @ BetOnline

This is a rivalry, and we expect the score to end under 42.5 points. The 49ers passing defense has been terrific thus far, and we expect plenty of three and outs for Los Angeles. Last weekend, Stafford attempted just 25 passes against Arizona in a low-scoring game, and we expect a similar situation tonight against San Francisco. 

Back Stafford under 35.5 passing attempts @ -105 With BetOnline

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams +104 Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets And Picks vs San Francisco 49ers With $1000 NFL Free Bet
San Francisco 49ers -115 Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets And Picks vs San Francisco 49ers With $1000 NFL Free Bet

 

 

Topics  
NFL picks
Author image

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
