Mattress Mack Bets $4M on Astros to Win Largest Sportsbook Payout Ever

Jon Conahan
Mattress Mack

One of the biggest Sports Bettors in the world, Mattress Mack, is back at it once again as he’s going to be throwing down $4 million for the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series.

The payout for this would see Mack get $42 million, which would be the biggest win in sports betting history.

What Is The Current Biggest Pay Out In Sports Betting History?

The current biggest sports bet that was ever placed and won was by Vegas Dave. He won $2.5 million when the Kansas City Royals won the World Series at 30/1 odds. Most sportsbooks wouldn’t accept all of his money, so he had to spread it across about 15 different casinos.

Vegas Dave is one of the most known sports bettors in the world, but this win truly put him on the map.

Is Mattress Macks Bet A Smart One?

Considering the type of money that Mattress Mack does have, he can put any money on anything in the world and it would seem like a good bet to him. We have seen him throw some insane amount of money on crazier things, so this certainly isn’t a bad idea from his perspective.

The Houston Astros are one of the top teams in baseball once again as they are currently 23-13 and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Not only are the Astros hot right now, but they’ve been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the past few years and know how to win in the postseason. For the odds that he got the Astros at, this isn’t a bad bet at all for Mattress Mack.

If bettors are looking for teams to put money on for a future world series winner, the Astros should be one of the first picks.

Astros
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

