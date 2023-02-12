The Super Bowl brings out all types of bettors, from analysts to celebrities, to local businessmen turned into betting celebrities. One businessman turned celebrity, Jim McIngvale also known as Mattress Mack hasn’t had his fair share of luck during the NFL playoffs, hoping for better luck for this go at the Super Bowl.

Jim McIngvale who is also known as “Mattress Mack” is a local businessman based out of Houston, Texas who owns a furniture retail chain Gallery Furniture. He is also known as an avid sports bettor who has placed and won some of the biggest bets in the history of sports betting.

Since it is Super Bowl weekend, let’s take a look at Mattress Mack’s recent run betting on the NFL, spoiler alert; it hasn’t been good.

Mattress Mack Bets $200,000 On Dallas Cowboys

Mack’s big bet of the 2022-2023 season was when he placed a $200,000 wager on the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC Championship and represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

That unfortunately did not come to fruition as the Cowboys got routed by the red-hot (at that time) San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers’ defense stifled Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense by limiting them to only 12 points in a 19-12 defeat.

Did Mattress Mack Bet On The Chiefs?

In last year’s Super Bowl Mack placed a massive $9.5 million wager on the Cincinnati Bengals and needless to say things didn’t go that well. The Bengals ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 23-20 after a dominant defensive performance from the Rams.

The question that everyone is wondering is who Mattress Mack is betting on for this year’s Super Bowl. Well unfortunately that information is not out to the public right now and being as we’ve seen Mack bet on quarterbacks in the past, it is hard to see him not pick the Chiefs in this matchup.

Well, we will just have to wait and see who Jim McInvgale “Mattress Mack” takes this weekend at Super Bowl LVII.