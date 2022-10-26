Mattress Mack Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Bet: How Much Money Has Jim McIngvale Bet On The World Series?

Famous Houston punter known as Mattress Mack is on the verge of a $65 million bet should the Astros win the World Series this year.

Known in Houston for his big wagers in the past, James Franklin McIngvale AKA ‘mattress Mack’ is in the headlines again ahead of the World Series finals which begin this week.

Mack has been backing the Astros all year, and has now staked around $10 million on his home side with an expected payout of $65 million which would set a new record for largest ever sports betting payout of all time should his Side beat the Phillies in 7 games.

Mattress Mack is 4 wins away from winning $75 million on the Astros. It would be the largest recorded payout in legal sports betting history. pic.twitter.com/CQznfQGWgD — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 24, 2022

This isn’t the first time Mack has been in the news this year, with the 71-year old famously losing $7 million on the Bengals in the Super Bowl in February, as well as a smaller loss of $1 million on the Kentucky derby in May.

Mack isn’t bothered by the losses however, and described his love for action and chaos as the reason the mattress store owner stakes so much on sports.

“I just get bored to death with stability, which is why I guess I like all of these big bets.

“I thrive on chaos.”

Mack will be more confident on the Astros than ever this season, having made easy work of the MLB playoffs beating both the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners without losing a game.

The Houston Astros are now the clear favourites to win the seven game series against the Philadelphia Phillies which begins on the 28th of October and having been priced at 13/2 are now odds on favourites to win it all at just 4/7 with most bookmakers.

Sports betting is still restricted in Mack’s home state of Texas, meaning that the veteran punter either makes the trip to Las Vegas to place his bets or travels to Louisiana where he can punt online.

With Mack refunding all customers who bought mattresses from him should his bet win, there will be more fans than usual cheering on the Astros this week, who kick off their World Series bid against the Phillies on Friday.

