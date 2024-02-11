Mattress Mack: How Much Money Did He Bet On Super Bowl LVIII?

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale loves to bet big, especially on major sporting events like the Super Bowl. How much money is Mattress Mack betting on Super Bowl LVIII?

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Mattress Mack Super Bowl LVIII Bet

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale isn’t planning to place any #SuperBowl bets this year despite a conversation he had with @Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

STORY: https://t.co/5WSCMpxGV0 pic.twitter.com/j7PgaZJpy7 — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) February 7, 2024

In a surprising move, Mattress Mack does not plan to wager on Super Bowl LVIII. In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, McIngvale explained his reasoning for skipping the “Big Game.”

“The point spread’s too short for me,” McIngvale said. “I’m gonna sit this one out because I can’t lay 100 to win 100.”

BetOnline has the 49ers favored by two points (-110), with a moneyline value of -130. However, Mack likes the Chiefs, who are +130 on the moneyline, to win because of their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“I’ve got to go with the Chiefs all the way because of the quarterback,” McIngvale said. “I don’t understand how Baltimore was such a favorite over the Chiefs. Lamar Jackson is a very good player, but Mahomes is once in a lifetime.”

McIngvale planned to bet $2 million on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +420 before the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens. However, he talked himself out of it at the last minute.

Mack learned the hard way to never bet against Mahomes. McIngvale bet $750,000 on the Cincinnati Bengals to win last year’s Super Bowl. However, Mahomes ruined Mack’s chances of winning $9 million after Kansas City’s 23-20 win over Cincinnati in the AFC Championship.

Mack ran into Mahomes at the 2023 Kentucky Derby and playfully told the quarterback that he lost millions betting against him.

This interaction between Mattress Mack & Patrick Mahomes 🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/R2G5Y5spti — DraftKings (@DraftKings) May 6, 2023

Mattress Mack Betting History

THE MOMENT MATTRESS MACK WON $75 MILLION ON THE HOUSTON ASTROS (w/ @gallerysports @Greggg_Ivory) pic.twitter.com/lvRwQr2Auf — br_betting (@br_betting) November 6, 2022

Even with his most recent losses, McIngvale has scored some huge wins over the past few years.

The Founder of Gallery Furniture famously won $75 million after the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series. It’s considered one of the greatest wins in sports gambling history.

Mack backed the Astros to win the 2023 World Series to the tune of $6.9 million. However, the Texas Rangers defeated the Houston Astros in seven games in the ALCS.

Mattress Mack right now: He had $6.9 million on the Astros to win the World Series 🫣pic.twitter.com/zyq0rer6xD — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) October 24, 2023