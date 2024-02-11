NFL News and Rumors

Mattress Mack: How Much Money Did He Bet On Super Bowl LVIII?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mattress Mack looks and stares.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale loves to bet big, especially on major sporting events like the Super Bowl. How much money is Mattress Mack betting on Super Bowl LVIII?

Mattress Mack Super Bowl LVIII Bet

In a surprising move, Mattress Mack does not plan to wager on Super Bowl LVIII. In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, McIngvale explained his reasoning for skipping the “Big Game.”

“The point spread’s too short for me,” McIngvale said. “I’m gonna sit this one out because I can’t lay 100 to win 100.”

BetOnline has the 49ers favored by two points (-110), with a moneyline value of -130. However, Mack likes the Chiefs, who are +130 on the moneyline, to win because of their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“I’ve got to go with the Chiefs all the way because of the quarterback,” McIngvale said. “I don’t understand how Baltimore was such a favorite over the Chiefs. Lamar Jackson is a very good player, but Mahomes is once in a lifetime.”

McIngvale planned to bet $2 million on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +420 before the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens. However, he talked himself out of it at the last minute.

Mack learned the hard way to never bet against Mahomes. McIngvale bet $750,000 on the Cincinnati Bengals to win last year’s Super Bowl. However, Mahomes ruined Mack’s chances of winning $9 million after Kansas City’s 23-20 win over Cincinnati in the AFC Championship.

Mack ran into Mahomes at the 2023 Kentucky Derby and playfully told the quarterback that he lost millions betting against him.

Mattress Mack Betting History

Even with his most recent losses, McIngvale has scored some huge wins over the past few years.

The Founder of Gallery Furniture famously won $75 million after the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series. It’s considered one of the greatest wins in sports gambling history.

Mack backed the Astros to win the 2023 World Series to the tune of $6.9 million. However, the Texas Rangers defeated the Houston Astros in seven games in the ALCS.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Arrow to top