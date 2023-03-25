Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” is one of the most famous sports bettors in the United States. Because his Gallery Furniture retail chain is in Houston, Texas, Mattress Mack loves to place huge wagers on the local sports teams. Mattress Mack made headlines after he won $75 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. However, Mattress Mack lost over $4 million in March Madness bets after the No. 1 Houston Cougars lost in the Sweet 16.

Mattress Mack reportedly had wagered $4 MILLION on No. 1 seed Houston to win $35.4 MILLION He also wagered $100,000 on a two-leg Houston ML + Texas ML parlay today (via @tdewey33). He won't be cashing those tickets, unfortunately pic.twitter.com/3yoLr71zhl — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) March 25, 2023

Mattress Mack March Madness Bets

Mattress Mack made multiple March Madness bets on his hometown Houston Cougars with top online sportsbooks throughout the 2022-2023 regular season.

Mattress Mack Bets

$1.05 million at +850 odds

$1 million +900 odds.

$1 million +800 odds.

$500,000 at +1000 odds.

$500,000 at +900 odds.

Mattress Mack Bets: Houston Loses In Sweet 16

Mack will not be cashing any of his Houston tickets after the No. 1 Cougars were upset by the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes 89-75 in the Sweet 16.

The steady Houston defense was nowhere to be found on Friday night as the Hurricanes scored a season-high 89 points. The 89 points were also the highest amount the Cougars gave up in a game this season.

With the loss, the Cougars will have to wait until next year to try and win their first National Championship in school history.

March Madness 2023 Bracket

AND THEN THERE WERE EIGHT pic.twitter.com/OeABTvxx3N — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2023

March Madness 2023 Odds And Picks

With eight teams left in the NCAA Tournament and zero No. 1 seeds, the betting favorite (via BetOnline) is No. 4 UConn at +330.

The Huskies are red-hot, having won their first three tournament games by an average of just over 20 points. The Huskies are a slight 2.5 favorite against No. 3 Gonzaga in their Elite Eight matchup.

The inside-outside punch of forward Adama Sanongo and guard Jordan Hawkins are the key to the Huskies’ success. The duo combined for 42 points in their 88-65 victory over Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

Right behind the Huskies are the No. 2 Texas Longhorns at +350. Texas is coming off a dominant 83-71 victory over No. 3 Xavier in the Sweet 16.

No. 3 Gonzaga (+550), No. 6 Creighton (+550), and No. 3 Kansas State (+760) round out the top five.

View the entire chart via BetOnline below

2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Odds Play No. 4 UConn +330 No. 2 Texas +350 No. 3 Gonzaga +550 No. 6 Creighton +550 No. 3 Kansas State +760 No. 5 San Diego State +950 No. 5 Miami +1200 No. 9 Florida Atlantic +1200

