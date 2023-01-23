Mattress Mack Sends Dak Prescott Message After He Loses $2 Million On Game

Jim McIngvale, also known as “Mattress Mack” has gone viral once again after he lost $2 million on the NFC Divisional Round game on Sunday night, with the Dallas Cowboys losing 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Texas local mattress salesman is known for his multi-million dollar bets, including a record-setting payout of $10 million after the Houston Astros won the 2022 MLB World Series.

Ahead of the playoff clash between the 49ers and the Cowboys, Mack placed a whopping $2 million bet on Dallas to upset San Francisco.

Back at @HorseshoeLC to place a bet on the team from Dallas to win on Sunday, 01/22/23, so we can run this great promotion. If the team from Dallas Wins, your $3000+ Mattress is FREE! Thanks to @CaesarsSports for taking this big bet! Go Dallas!https://t.co/MmcdAVVlPC pic.twitter.com/FYqbZCgwb7 — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) January 20, 2023

It’s his second big loss of the year, as he placed another underdog bet in the NCAA football championship game, losing him $1.5 million after betting on the TCU Horned Frogs to cause an upset against the Georgia Bulldogs.

After his bet lost, he took to Twitter sending a message to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

A tough loss for the team from Dallas, but I think I may have a solution so this doesn't happen next year… pic.twitter.com/heh2TvqrUq — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) January 23, 2023

Mack didn’t seem to hard done by losing his big bet, instead he told Prescott, “Get rid of that Sleep Number mattress and get a Tempur-Pedic. You’ll get much better results!”.

Prescott completed 23 of his 37 pass attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown, however it was two damaging interceptions he threw that had an effect on the outcome of the match.