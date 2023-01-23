NFL News and Rumors

Mattress Mack Sends Dak Prescott Message After He Loses $2 Million On Game

Kyle Curran
Mattress Mack Bet
Jim McIngvale, also known as “Mattress Mack” has gone viral once again after he lost $2 million on the NFC Divisional Round game on Sunday night, with the Dallas Cowboys losing 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers. 

The Texas local mattress salesman is known for his multi-million dollar bets, including a record-setting payout of $10 million after the Houston Astros won the 2022 MLB World Series.

Ahead of the playoff clash between the 49ers and the Cowboys, Mack placed a whopping $2 million bet on Dallas to upset San Francisco.

It’s his second big loss of the year, as he placed another underdog bet in the NCAA football championship game, losing him $1.5 million after betting on the TCU Horned Frogs to cause an upset against the Georgia Bulldogs.

After his bet lost, he took to Twitter sending a message to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Mack didn’t seem to hard done by losing his big bet, instead he told Prescott, “Get rid of that Sleep Number mattress and get a Tempur-Pedic. You’ll get much better results!”.

Prescott completed 23 of his 37 pass attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown, however it was two damaging interceptions he threw that had an effect on the outcome of the match.

NFL News and Rumors
Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including Sportslens, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community.
Kyle Curran

