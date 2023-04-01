Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is best known for placing large bets on his favorite teams from Texas, the Houston Astros and the Houston Cougars. However, Mattress Mack is now offering his support to the Florida Atlantic Owls. Mack signed FAU to a team-wide NIL deal as the Owls head to their first Final Four in school history.

Mack hosted FAU for dinner and paid for the team’s families and friends to attend the Final Four in Houston, where the Owls will play San Diego State. In exchange, Mack will use the players’ names, images, and likenesses to promote his Gallery Furniture retail chain.

Mattress Mack is a big fan of this year's FAU squad. 🦉#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/3cBoD24Oeo — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) March 31, 2023

Mattress Mack Loves FAU’s Story

Mack was inspired by FAU’s cinderella run in the NCA Tournament. As a nine-seed, the Owls defeated No. 3 Kansas State 79-76 in the Elite Eight to advance to their first Final Four in school history.

“I like the story,” Mack said in an interview with On3. “I love the rags-to-riches, 200-to-1 story. Too many people in this country nowadays say you can’t pull yourself up by your bootstraps. That you got to be rich, you got to be this, you got to be that to get ahead. Well, they ain’t, and they did.”

FAU will look to continue its dream season when they take on No. 5 San Diego State in the first semifinal from Houston at 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS.

Mack is not betting on the game but will be rooting for FAU on Saturday night. However, if you want to bet on the game, FAU is +2.5 (-112) against San Diego State on BetOnline.

Mattress Mack Lost $4 Million On The Houston Cougars During The NCAA Tournament

Before he decided to side with FAU, Mack backed the No. 1 Houston Cougars to the tune of $4 million.

Mack placed multiple bets on Houston to win the National Championship throughout the 2022-2023 season. In total, the bets eclipsed $4 million.

However, Mack’s dream of a huge score ended when Houston lost to the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes 89-75 in the Sweet 16.

Mack still has plenty of money to gamble with after he won $75 million when the Houston Astros became World Series champions.

