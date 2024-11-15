NHL News and Rumors

Matvei Michkov becomes youngest Flyers player to score in overtime

USATSI_24741259_168396541_lowres-3

Matvei Michkov of Perm, Russia made Philadelphia Flyers franchise history on Thursday by becoming the youngest player in Flyers franchise history to score an overtime winner. He accomplished the feat in a 5-4 Flyers win over the Ottawa Senators at the age of 19 years and 341 days.

Inside Look at the Goal

Michkov scored from Travis Konecny of London, Ontario, and defenseman Travis Sanheim of Elkhorn, Manitoba. The goal came 55 seconds left in the overtime and broke a 4-4 tie. Michkov scored on his third shot in the game, and was also a +1. In 24 shifts, and 3 minutes and 50 seconds of ice time, Michkov also took a two minute minor penalty for cross checking with two minutes and four seconds left in the first period.

Who was the previous youngest Flyer to score an overtime winner?

The previous youngest Flyer to score an overtime winner was center Nolan Patrick of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The former second overall pick of the 2017 National Hockey League Entry Draft scored on February 2, 2019 in a 5-4 Flyers win over the Edmonton Oilers at the age of 20 years and 136 days. Ironically, Patrick also scored from Sanheim. James Van Riemsdyk of Middletown, New Jersey had the other assist. The goal came at 2:01 of extra time.

Who is the youngest player with an OT winner?

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia was the youngest player ever to score an overtime winner. At the age of 18 years and 101 days old, he scored from Ryan Malone of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ironically, the Penguins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 with 47 seconds left in the extra period.

Michkov in 2024-25

In 15 games, Michkov has six goals and seven assists for 13 points in 15 games. He was a -5 with 12 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, one game-winning goal, 28 shots on goal, 11 faceoff wins, six blocked shots, five hits, six takeaways, and 21 giveaways.

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
