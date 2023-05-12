NFL Network analyst and former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew (better known as MJD) made three interesting predictions based on the 2023 NFL schedule reveal.

They are as follows:

1. The J-E-T-S Are Going To Be Really Good

Rich Eisen, Emmanuel Sanders, and MJD opened the show talking about the depth of talent in the AFC.

Only 7 AFC teams will ultimately make the playoffs, and there are so many great quarterbacks in the conference so there will be odd men (and teams) out at the end of the season who will not get to the postseason.

MJD clearly does not think the Jets are going to be left out; as he said, he believes the hype.

He predicted the Jets will go 13-4 with losses to the Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, and Dolphins.

For perspective, the Jets have never won 13 games in a season in their 60+ year history.

The closest was a 12-4 finish in 1998.

2. Browns Will Go From Worst To First

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the 2022 team to go from worst to first.

When asked which team will do it in 2023, MJD answered with the Cleveland Browns.

This man really just said he can see the Browns going from worst to first in AFC North. Is it crack? — Sabria (@_SabriaJ) May 12, 2023

Deshaun Watson will be settled in as the teams QB1, and the Browns have a great roster along with adding Super Bowl Champion defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

3. Jaguars Should Be Happiest With Their Schedule

This has nothing to do with MJD being a former Jaguar because he tends to be impartial.

He believes the Jaguars should be very happy with their schedule.

They are a first place division winner so the schedule is supposed to be more difficult.

However, the plus sides are that two of the first three games are against likely rookie quarterbacks making their NFL debuts.

Week 1 is at Indianapolis with Anthony Richardson, and Week 3 is home against Houston and C.J. Stroud.

Kansas City is the Week 2 opponent which will be a challenge, but it is a home game which is a much better scenario than playing at Arrowhead Stadium.

Another plus is that the Jaguars are playing the Bills in London so Buffalo does not have a homefield advantage.

Conclusion

The best part about the NFL schedule release is that nobody is wrong, and everyone is undefeated.

Time will tell if Maurice Jones-Drew was correct about any of these predictions.