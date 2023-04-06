Featured

Max Homa Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks

Colin Lynch
2 min read
Max Homa has missed the cut in two of three of his masters starts and has only played A surprising one round under par at Augusta.

Max Homa is set to tee it up in his fourth Masters appearance this year. Despite making the cut at Augusta National for the first time in April last year, Homa finished T-48. This year, however, he has already achieved four top-six finishes worldwide, including a win in San Diego in January and a runner-up position in Los Angeles in February. His victory in San Diego was his third PGA Tour win since last April, following wins in Maryland in May and in Napa in September. Homa also qualified for his first Tour Championship at East Lake last year, showcasing his impressive skills on the golf course.

Homa’s success continued when he made his Presidents Cup debut at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. He played a vital role in the United States team’s victory, going 4-0-0.

Max Homa Masters History

Year Place Score 1 2 3 4 Earnings
2022 T48 +14 74 73 77 78 $0
2021 T55 +4 74 74 $10,000
2020 T61 +1 70 75 $10,000

Max Homa 2023 Masters Odds

 Odds Play
 To Win 2023 Masters +2300 BetOnline logo
First Round Leader +4400 BetOnline logo

 

 Odds Play
Top 5 Finish +550 BetOnline logo
3rd Round Leader +3300 BetOnline logo

 

 Odds Play
Top 10 Finish +240 BetOnline logo
Top 20 Finish -105 BetOnline logo

 

Will Max Homa Make The Cut Odds Play
YES -500 BetOnline logo
NO +335 BetOnline logo

 

 Max Homa Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks

Here are the predictions and best bets for Max Homa at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:

Max Homa Does Not Make The Cut (+335)

To be honest, I hate placing bets where I have to openly root against a player. But Max Homa just has something odd going on with Augusta National. It’s not just that he hasn’t been great, it’s that he’s been really, really bad. Max Homa played the first-ever Masters round he played under par by shooting a 2 under 70. Since then he’s shot seven straight rounds over par. Of course, this field is absurdly deep. It just feels like the only value here when looking at Max Homa is for him to miss the cut.

Bet on  Max Homa To Miss The Cut (+335)  at BetOnline

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

