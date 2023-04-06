Max Homa Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks

Max Homa has missed the cut in two of three of his masters starts and has only played A surprising one round under par at Augusta.
Max Homa is set to tee it up in his fourth Masters appearance this year. Despite making the cut at Augusta National for the first time in April last year, Homa finished T-48. This year, however, he has already achieved four top-six finishes worldwide, including a win in San Diego in January and a runner-up position in Los Angeles in February. His victory in San Diego was his third PGA Tour win since last April, following wins in Maryland in May and in Napa in September. Homa also qualified for his first Tour Championship at East Lake last year, showcasing his impressive skills on the golf course.
Homa’s success continued when he made his Presidents Cup debut at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. He played a vital role in the United States team’s victory, going 4-0-0.
Max Homa Masters History
|Year
|Place
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Earnings
|2022
|T48
|+14
|74
|73
|77
|78
|$0
|2021
|T55
|+4
|74
|74
|$10,000
|2020
|T61
|+1
|70
|75
|$10,000
Max Homa 2023 Masters Odds
|
Max Homa 2023 Masters Odds
|Odds
|Play
|To Win 2023 Masters
|+2300
|First Round Leader
|+4400
|
Max Homa 2023 Masters Odds
|Odds
|Play
|Top 5 Finish
|+550
|3rd Round Leader
|+3300
|
Max Homa 2023 Masters Odds
|Odds
|Play
|Top 10 Finish
|+240
|Top 20 Finish
|-105
|Will Max Homa Make The Cut
|Odds
|Play
|YES
|-500
|NO
|+335
Max Homa Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks
Here are the predictions and best bets for Max Homa at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:
Max Homa Does Not Make The Cut (+335)
To be honest, I hate placing bets where I have to openly root against a player. But Max Homa just has something odd going on with Augusta National. It’s not just that he hasn’t been great, it’s that he’s been really, really bad. Max Homa played the first-ever Masters round he played under par by shooting a 2 under 70. Since then he’s shot seven straight rounds over par. Of course, this field is absurdly deep. It just feels like the only value here when looking at Max Homa is for him to miss the cut.