College Basketball News and Rumors

McNeese State and Drake deliver first round March Madness upsets

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_25727965_168396541_lowres-2

The first round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Tournament (otherwise known as March Madness) began with first round matches on Thursday after two days of play-in tournament games. What we saw in the first full day of action were the impressive upset victories of lesser known universities of McNeese State and Drake, as well as a marginal upset by Arkansas.

McNeese State

The Cowboys won their very first game in the history of March Madness on Thursday as they stunned Clemson 69-67 from Providence, Rhode Island. The most significant story in this contest was the fact that McNeese State dominated the first half as they outscored the Tigers 31-13, and once had a 24 point lead over Clemson before hanging on to a remarkable two point victory.

The most stunning statistic was obviously the fact that Clemson only had 13 first half points. That was the fewest points scored by one team in one half in the history of the March Madness basketball tournament. The Cowboys were led by guard Brandon Murray, who had 21 points. One area of struggle for Murray was the fact that he missed all four free throw shots. McNeese State was a 7.5 point underdog and advanced to the second round in the Midwest Region as the 12th seed.

Drake

Drake, the 11th seed in the West Regional, beat Missouri, the sixth seed, as a 5.5 underdog, by a score of 67-57. Two Bulldogs players reached double digits in scoring. Guard Bennett Stirtz of Liberty, Missouri had 21 points, and guard Talon Banks of Kansas City, Missouri had 10 points. Drake actually reached the final four in 1969.

Arkansas

The Razorbacks, the 10th seed, beat the Kansas Jayhawks 79-72. Arkansas was a 4.5 point underdog in the West Region, and were led by forward Jonas Aidoo of Durham, North Carolina, who had 22 points. Meanwhile, forward Trevon Brazile of Springfield, Missouri had the double double as he had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

 

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors NCAA NCAA March Madness
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
USATSI_25727965_168396541_lowres-2

McNeese State and Drake deliver first round March Madness upsets

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope
Kentucky Reportedly Hiring BYU’s Mark Pope As Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 11 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
John Calipari coaches
John Calipari Contract Details With Arkansas Revealed
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 10 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) controls the ball against Connecticut Huskies
TV Ratings: NCAA Women’s Final Higher Than Men’s
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 9 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
John Calipari on Kentucky Exit, Says Team 'Probably Needs To Hear Another Voice'
John Calipari on Kentucky Exit, Says Team ‘Probably Needs To Hear Another Voice’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 9 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley
Will UConn’s Dan Hurley Leave For Kentucky?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 9 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
USATSI_22960495_168396541_lowres-2
Look back at the six Huskies Men’s College Basketball Titles
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 9 2024
More News
Arrow to top