Football fans rejoice! The XFL is back and bringing some familiar faces from the NFL with it. This season is set to be an exciting one, with former NFL players joining the XFL to try and make a name for themselves in a new league.

Familiar Faces From the NFL Will Ply Their Trade in the 2023 XFL

One of the most notable players is Josh Gordon, who is now on the roster of the Seattle Sea Dragons. Gordon had some impressive stats during his best season with the Cleveland Browns, recording 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He was also an NFL All-Pro during his prime. However, Gordon has also been suspended multiple times for violating the NFL drug policy, leading to his departure from the league. But now, he’s looking for a fresh start in the XFL, where he will be playing for one of the favorites to win the championship according to top US sportsbooks.

He will team up with former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Ben DiNucci, who is the likely starter for the Sea Dragons.

Former #NFL star WR Josh Gordon is now with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the #XFL

Another famous name joining the XFL is Martavis Bryant, a former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders. During his best season with the Steelers in 2015, Bryant had 765 receiving yards and six touchdowns. However, he’s faced his own struggles with the NFL’s drug policy, which has led to suspensions and ultimately his departure from the league. Bryant will now be starting this season as a Las Vegas Viper.

Joining him on the Vipers will be Vic Beasley. Beasley is a former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher who had a double-digit sack season with the Falcons in 2016, but hasn’t appeared in the NFL since 2020. At 30 years old, he will have another crack at football in the XFL with the Las Vegas Vipers.

#ThrowbackRush of new @XFLVipers EDGE Vic Beasley getting a sack off a “TEX” stunt. @VicBeasley3 sells it upfield, allows DT to penetrate & get the attention of the OG. Beasley goes inside & gets the sack. Assist from NT covering up the center creating more space inside! #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/kjRIMs8pSA — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) February 14, 2023

College Football Legends and Former NFL Starters Now on XFL Rosters

AJ McCarron will also be a familiar face to NFL fans. He was a three-time national champion in college football with Alabama and spent several years in the NFL as a backup quarterback for the Bengals, Bills, Raiders, Falcons, and Texans. McCarron will now likely be the starter for the St. Louis Battlehawks, who are among the favorites with sportsbooks to win the XFL championship.

The Arlington Renegades also have some former NFL talent on their roster. Their secondary includes Will Hill, who previously started in the NFL. They also have Marquette King, a former NFL punter for the Oakland Raiders.

These former NFL players bring a level of experience and skill to the XFL that will make for some exciting games. It’s a chance for them to continue their football careers and showcase their talents to a new audience. The XFL is giving players who may have fallen out of the NFL’s good graces a chance to redeem themselves and prove that they still have what it takes to play at a high level.

XFL is back and better than ever, with some familiar faces joining the league to compete for the championship. It’s a chance for former NFL players to continue their football careers and make a name for themselves in a new league. Fans are sure to be on the edge of their seats as they watch these players strive for greatness in the XFL. So get ready to see some exciting football action this season.