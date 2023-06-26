Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese MLB superstar, renowned for his versatile role as a batter and pitcher, may soon find a new challenger in Jac Caglianone. The University of Florida prodigy, with his record-breaking feats and a pitching speed surpassing 100 mph, is progressively making his mark in NCAA baseball. Could Caglianone be the next Ohtani in the making?

Two-Way Player Caglianone Breaks Home Run Single Season Record

Hailing from Tampa, Florida, Caglianone has risen as a two-way dynamo in the 2023 NCAA season. Despite a setback from Tommy John surgery, he bounced back to inspire his home team, the Florida Gators, into the College World Series finals. His exceptional performance with the bat has made him a formidable competitor, and his imposing presence on the mound gives hope of a future champion.

The Florida-native’s baseball journey began at Plant High School, renowned for producing athletes like MLB star Pete Alonso. Here, Caglianone displayed his talent as a versatile player. His performance in his final season earned him a spot as Perfect Game’s 33rd-ranked national prospect and the fourth-best in Florida. Despite an unfortunate elbow injury, he rebounded and drew the attention of his home-state team, the Florida Gators.

His college career saw him flourish as a two-way star. This season, Caglianone has excelled both as a pitcher and a first baseman. His remarkable 33 home runs in a single season are a testament to his power, breaking the record during the BBCOR bat era since 2011.

On Sunday, in a historic 24-4 victory against LSU in the College World Series championship, Caglianone showcased his potential when he hit two home runs to break the record. His home runs helped tie the series at 1-1.

No player has hit more homers in a season in the BBCOR era than Jeffrey Allen Caglianone.#GoGators // 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/16qZvRdQYP — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 25, 2023

Caglianone to Take the Mound in College World Series Decider

But his contribution to the Gators is not limited to his batting prowess. As a pitcher with a fastball ranging between in the 95 mph range, occasionally topping 100 mph, he possesses the ability to control the game. This unique blend of skills sets him apart, drawing inevitable comparisons to the LA Angels’ Shohei Ohtani.

Jac Caglianone, Wicked 97mph Fastball. 🤢 “That is coming straight to a PitchingNinja video. That was disgusting.” pic.twitter.com/1Pr72E7oAf — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 21, 2023



Florida’s hopes for their second national championship rest on the broad shoulders of their left-handed sophomore. “I’m really excited,” says Caglianone, about his appearance as starter on the mound for the Gators in the deciding game of the College World Series on Monday evening.

With the NCAA season coming to a thrilling close, all eyes are on Caglianone, as he gets ready to face LSU’s Paul Skenes in a final showdown. It’s a fitting stage for two exceptional players who may well shape the future of the sport.

Whether Caglianone will transition into an Ohtani-like figure in MLB remains to be seen. Yet, his current performance in the college league indicates a promising career. For now, all eyes turn to the College World Series decider as Caglianone looks to lead the Gators past LSU and to go down in history.

