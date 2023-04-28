NFL News and Rumors

Mel Kiper Big Board NFL Draft 2023: Best Available Heading Into Round 2

Dan Girolamo
Mel Kiper at a desk.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft kicked off last night in Kansas City. The first five picks were Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon. Day 2 will include rounds two and three. Who are the best available prospects heading into round 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft according to the big board from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr? Find out below.

1. Will Levis, Quarterback

Heading into the draft night, the consensus was that four to five quarterbacks would be selected in the first round. After three of the first four picks were quarterbacks, four in round one seemed like a shoo-in, and the Kentucky quarterback would likely be the next name called at the position. However, no other QB was taken in round one, meaning Levis is still on the board. Kiper has Levis as his best available prospect due to his “experience playing in a pro-style offense.”

2. Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback

Mel Kiper Big Board NFL Draft 2023: Best Available Heading Into Round 2

The Penn State product is the son of the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Joey Porter Sr. Kiper had a first-round grade on Porter’s son. At 6’2″ and 193 pounds, Porter Jr. is a physical cornerback with good length who can step right in and start for an NFL defense.

3. Keion White, EDGE

After starting his career at Old Dominion, White transferred to Georgia Tech for 2022, taking the most of his opportunity at a Power 5 school and inserting himself into the NFL conversation. White has 7.5 sacks as an edge rusher this past season. White has tremendous size (6’5″ and 285 pounds) and strength with above-average quickness that can translate to the next level.

4. Michael Mayer, Tight End

Many draft experts, including Kiper, mocked the Notre Dame tight end to the Dallas Cowboys toward the end of the first round. However, the Cowboys passed on Mayer in favor of a defensive tackle. Now, Mayer could go within the first 15 picks of the second round. Mayer has excellent hands, blocks well, and becomes a terror in the open field after the catch.

5. Brian Branch, Safety

The best safety of the board is Branch out of Alabama. Branch is an elite tackler, which is why many experts thought he would be taken in the first round. The versatile athlete can play nickel or safety. Branch is quick enough to help in pass coverage and strong enough to play at the line of scrimmage.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
