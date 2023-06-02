The 2022 Memorial Tournament defending champion, Billy Horschel opened the first round at Muirfield Village Golf Club with one of his worst days on the course this year. It’s been a tough year for Horschel, who has only cracked the top 10 twice in 2023. However, things might be getting worse before they get better for the PGA Tour star.

Last year, Horschel opened up Memorial with a 2-under 70 on his way to a four-stroke victory. On Thursday, it was not the same experience for the defending champion.

Instead, Horschel opened with a 12-over 84, leaving him in second last place. He would need a spectacular Round 2 just to make the cut and it seems like it’s safe to say Horschel won’t be repeating as champion in 2023.

After one of his worst rounds of golf, Horschel opened up about his difficulties on the PGA Tour, admitting that his confidence is currently at an all-time low.

Hoschel’s Interview After Round 1

Horschel broke down during his interview after the first round, nearly breaking out in tears.

He struggled to find the words after hitting 12-over 84 at Muirfield. The 36-year-old talked about his misfortunes on the course and how he felt that he didn’t really hit well during Pro-Am. While his swing looks great on camera, Horschel feels like he isn’t hitting the cut the way he wants.

On a precision course like Muirfield, Horschel is finding it difficult. He’s stumbled his way through the season and still hasn’t gotten into form the way we’re used to seeing. In danger of missing the playoffs, Horschel will look to continue to improve and find something positive to take away from Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Instead of calling it quits after an egregious first round, Horschel will keep battling through in round 2.

“I’ll go out there and give it my all like I always do.” Transparency and raw emotion from defending champion Billy Horschel after an opening round 84. pic.twitter.com/4Cx7r6hmPL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2023

Horschel Opens Up About His Lowest Points in 2023

There have been two times this season that fans have gotten an inside glimpse of Horschel’s frustration on the course.

He’s missed the cut six times in 15 tournaments this year but has been pretty candid about his struggles during his two low points at the Arnold Palmer Invitation and RBC Heritage.

After missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Horschel broke down and cried.

“Bay Hill, after missing that cut, we had a discussion with Mark Horton, my stats guy, and Mark Fulcher, who was caddying for me. It was a lively discussion for about 45 minutes in the parking lot. I went back to the room — I think even before I got back to the room, just in my car, just thinking about the discussion and thinking about where the game was and where I want to be, and where I’m not at the moment. I sort of just broke down a little bit. I broke down and I cried a little bit. I had tears. I had another one at Hilton Head after missing that cut,” Horschel said.

