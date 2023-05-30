The world’s best golfers will be heading to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 47th Memorial Tournament on Thursday, June 2, 2023. Find the 2023 Memorial Tournament odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The 2023 Memorial Tournament is one of the last few elevated events left on the schedule and will bring the world’s best golfers out of the woodwork to Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The field will feature the best golfers, highlighted by the top five on the Official World Golf Rankings.

After a strong finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler leads the field with +650 odds and will be the favorie to win this week. Closely behind him, Jon Rahm looks to bounce back from the PGA Championship at one his favorite courses, checking in at +700. The top five is rounded out with Patrick Cantlay (+1000), Xander Schauffele (+1200), and Rory McIlroy (+1200).

Scroll down below for Memorial Tournament 2023 odds, predictions and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the Memorial Tournament 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Memorial Tournament 2023

Memorial Tournament 2023 📅 Date: Thursday June 1, 2023

Thursday June 1, 2023 🏆 Memorial Tournament 2022 Winner: Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Memorial Tournament Purse: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Muirfield Village Golf Club | Dublin, Ohio

Muirfield Village Golf Club | Dublin, Ohio 🎲 Memorial Tournament Odds: Scottie Scheffler +650 | Jon Rahm +700 | Patrick Cantlay +1000 | Xander Schauffele +1200 | Rory McIlroy +1200

Memorial Tournament 2023 Odds | Odds to Win Memorial Tournament 2023

The Muirfield Village Golf Club was designed by Jack Nicklaus in 1974. It measures at 7,571-yards for a par-72.

It was redesigned in 2020 by Nicklaus and has historically favored approach and around the green play. The course demands precision and the key stats to look at this weekend are Strokes Gained: Approach and Around the Green.

The Memorial Tournament will mark the fourth week that the field will be competing on Bentgrass greens.

Right now, Scheffler has dominated this season and opens as the favorite at +650 odds. He hasn’t finished outside the top-12 this season and is always a contender when stepping out on the course. However, he’ll be going up players that have fared well on Muirfield, including Rahm and Cantlay, who sit closely behind him at +700, and +1000, respectively.

Rahm won the Memorial Tournament in 2020 and was on pace to defend his title in 2021 but had to withdraw due to COVID. Now that the Spaniard is back in form, all eyes will be on him to reclaim his title.

Cantlay, at +1000, has also found a lot of success at the Memorial Tournament. In his last five appearances, he’s only been outside the top four once. Cantlay will be looking for his third win at Muirfield Village Golf Club this weekend.

Check out the complete Memorial Tournament Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Memorial Tournament Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +650 Jon Rahm +700 Patrick Cantlay +1000 Xander Schauffele +1200 Rory McIlroy +1200 Viktor Hovland +1800 Collin Morikawa +2200 Justin Thomas +2500 Jason Day +2500 Jordan Spieth +2800 Tyrrell Hatton +2800 Cameron Young +2800 Sungjae Im +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3500 Sam Burns +4000 Rickie Fowler +4000 Shane Lowry +4500 Corey Conners +4500 Wyndham Clark +5000 Tom Kim +5000 Sahith Theegala +5000 Adam Scott +6000 Russell Henley +7000

Memorial Tournament 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Memorial Tournament below.

Scottie Scheffler (+650)

Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player on the PGA Tour right now. He recently reclaimed the World’s No.1 on the Official Golf Rankings with his last three performances. Scheffler is absolutely on fire, he has yet to miss a cut and his worst performance is a T12 at the Genesis Invitational.

In his last three appearances, Scheffler hasn’t sat out of the top 5, that includes a T2 finish at the PGA Championship. He followed up his performance at Oak Hill with a T3 finish last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. It seems like Scheffler is only getting started. Look for him to win his third event this year at the Memorial Tournament.

Patrick Cantlay (+1000)

Patrick Cantlay loves the Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Muirfield Village Golf Club. In his last five trips, Cantlay has only one finish that sits outside the top four. He has a great course history at the Memorial Tournament including two wins in 2019 and 2021.

He’s played some solid golf since missing the cut at the Phoenix Open. Cantlay has bounced back with six top 10 finishes and is fresh off a solo-ninth place at the PGA Championship. In great form, Cantlay will be one to watch this weekend in Ohio.

Jason Day (+2200)

After capturing his first win of the season at AT&T Byron Nelson, Jason Day had a tough weekend at the PGA Championship. He missed the cut at Oak Hill and will look to bounce back at Muirfield Golf Course. Day has been a member at this golf course for a long time, which should give him an edge against the field.

He’s in great form. Prior to missing the cut, Day had seven top-10 finishes this year. In 17 events, he’s made 13 cuts. Look for Day to bounce back from the rough showing at the PGA Championship.

