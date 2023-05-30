Golf News and Rumors

Memorial Tournament 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 67%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M

Gia Nguyen
The world’s top golfers will tee off at the 2023 Memorial Tournament this week, as they compete for a share of a $20 million purse. The 2023 Memorial Tournament winner will get a cool $3.6 million payout. Learn more about the Memorial Tournament 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

The PGA Tour heads to Dublin, Ohio for the 2023 Memorial Tournament hosted at Muirfield Village Golf Club. It’s one of the last elevated events of the year, drawing out 22 of the top 30 golfers in the world, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and more.

The competition will be high and the purse is one of the biggest left to win on the Tour with a total of $20 million up for grabs this weekend in Ohio.

Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 Memorial Tournament purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Memorial Tournament 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

One of the oldest events on the PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament was founded in 1976 by Jack Nicklaus. The invitational status tournament is hosted at a Jack Nicklaus-designed course and features a field of only 120 players. The golf course passes through the Muirfield Village, which features a 1999 Bronze statue of Nicklaus mentoring a young golfer.

The Memorial Tournament is located in Dublin, Ohio, where Nicklaus spent most of his life. In 1966, the legendary golfer wanted to create a tournament like the Masters that had a global interest.

Almost 47 years later, the tournament is offering a $20 million purse. The Memorial Tournament has always been one of the most profitable purses on the Tour. Thanks to being named a designated event, the purse has increased by 67 percent in 2023 with the winner’s share set at $3.6 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Memorial Tournament purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Money
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,180,000
3 $1,380,000
4 $980,000
5 $820,000
6 $725,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $585,000
10 $545,000
11 $505,000
12 $465,000
13 $425,000
14 $385,000
15 $365,000
16 $345,000
17 $325,000
18 $305,000
19 $285,000
20 $265,000
21 $245,000
22 $225,000
23 $209,000
24 $193,000
25 $177,000
26 $161,000
27 $155,000
28 $149,000
29 $143,000
30 $137,000
31 $131,000
32 $125,000
33 $119,000
34 $114,000
35 $109,000
36 $104,000
37 $99,000
38 $95,000
39 $91,000
40 $87,000
41 $83,000
42 $79,000
43 $75,000
44 $71,000
45 $67,000
46 $63,000
47 $59,000
48 $55,800
49 $53,000
50 $51,400
51 $50,200
52 $49,000
53 $48,200
54 $47,400
55 $47,000
56 $46,600
57 $46,200
58 $45,800
59 $45,400
60 $45,000
61 $44,600
62 $44,200
63 $43,800
64 $43,400
65 $43,000

Memorial Tournament Purse Increases 67% in 2023

The Memorial Tournament purse has increased by 67 percent compared to last year. It was named a designated event in 2023, increasing the purse to $20 million. That means the winner’s share is $3.6 million, the most ever for the Memorial Tournament.
In 2022, the purse was only $12 million with a $2.16 million winner’s share. Over the past few years, the purse has steadily increased. Since 2015, the purse has more than tripled from $6.2 million to $20 million.

Check out the table below to view the Memorial Tournament purses since 2013.

Year Winner Winner’s

share ($)

 Purse($)
2023 TBD 3,600,000 20,000,000
2022 Billy Horschel 2,160,000 12,000,000
2021 Patrick Cantlay (2) 1,674,000 9,300,000
2020 Jon Rahm 1,674,000 9,300,000
2019 Patrick Cantlay 1,638,000 9,100,000
2018 Bryson DeChambeau 1,602,000 8,900,000
2017 Jason Dufner 1,566,000 8,700,000
2016 William McGirt 1,530,000 8,500,000
2015 David Lingmerth 1,160,000 6,200,000
2014 Hideki Matsuyama 1,160,000 6,200,000
2013 Matt Kuchar 1,160,000 6,200,000

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
