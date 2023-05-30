The world’s top golfers will tee off at the 2023 Memorial Tournament this week, as they compete for a share of a $20 million purse. The 2023 Memorial Tournament winner will get a cool $3.6 million payout. Learn more about the Memorial Tournament 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.
The PGA Tour heads to Dublin, Ohio for the 2023 Memorial Tournament hosted at Muirfield Village Golf Club. It’s one of the last elevated events of the year, drawing out 22 of the top 30 golfers in the world, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and more.
The competition will be high and the purse is one of the biggest left to win on the Tour with a total of $20 million up for grabs this weekend in Ohio.
Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 Memorial Tournament purse, prize money, and payouts.
The Memorial Tournament 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
One of the oldest events on the PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament was founded in 1976 by Jack Nicklaus. The invitational status tournament is hosted at a Jack Nicklaus-designed course and features a field of only 120 players. The golf course passes through the Muirfield Village, which features a 1999 Bronze statue of Nicklaus mentoring a young golfer.
The Memorial Tournament is located in Dublin, Ohio, where Nicklaus spent most of his life. In 1966, the legendary golfer wanted to create a tournament like the Masters that had a global interest.
Almost 47 years later, the tournament is offering a $20 million purse. The Memorial Tournament has always been one of the most profitable purses on the Tour. Thanks to being named a designated event, the purse has increased by 67 percent in 2023 with the winner’s share set at $3.6 million.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Memorial Tournament purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.
|Position
|Money
|1
|$3,600,000
|2
|$2,180,000
|3
|$1,380,000
|4
|$980,000
|5
|$820,000
|6
|$725,000
|7
|$675,000
|8
|$625,000
|9
|$585,000
|10
|$545,000
|11
|$505,000
|12
|$465,000
|13
|$425,000
|14
|$385,000
|15
|$365,000
|16
|$345,000
|17
|$325,000
|18
|$305,000
|19
|$285,000
|20
|$265,000
|21
|$245,000
|22
|$225,000
|23
|$209,000
|24
|$193,000
|25
|$177,000
|26
|$161,000
|27
|$155,000
|28
|$149,000
|29
|$143,000
|30
|$137,000
|31
|$131,000
|32
|$125,000
|33
|$119,000
|34
|$114,000
|35
|$109,000
|36
|$104,000
|37
|$99,000
|38
|$95,000
|39
|$91,000
|40
|$87,000
|41
|$83,000
|42
|$79,000
|43
|$75,000
|44
|$71,000
|45
|$67,000
|46
|$63,000
|47
|$59,000
|48
|$55,800
|49
|$53,000
|50
|$51,400
|51
|$50,200
|52
|$49,000
|53
|$48,200
|54
|$47,400
|55
|$47,000
|56
|$46,600
|57
|$46,200
|58
|$45,800
|59
|$45,400
|60
|$45,000
|61
|$44,600
|62
|$44,200
|63
|$43,800
|64
|$43,400
|65
|$43,000
Memorial Tournament Purse Increases 67% in 2023
The Memorial Tournament purse has increased by 67 percent compared to last year. It was named a designated event in 2023, increasing the purse to $20 million. That means the winner’s share is $3.6 million, the most ever for the Memorial Tournament.
In 2022, the purse was only $12 million with a $2.16 million winner’s share. Over the past few years, the purse has steadily increased. Since 2015, the purse has more than tripled from $6.2 million to $20 million.
Check out the table below to view the Memorial Tournament purses since 2013.
|Year
|Winner
|Winner’s
share ($)
|Purse($)
|2023
|TBD
|3,600,000
|20,000,000
|2022
|Billy Horschel
|2,160,000
|12,000,000
|2021
|Patrick Cantlay (2)
|1,674,000
|9,300,000
|2020
|Jon Rahm
|1,674,000
|9,300,000
|2019
|Patrick Cantlay
|1,638,000
|9,100,000
|2018
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1,602,000
|8,900,000
|2017
|Jason Dufner
|1,566,000
|8,700,000
|2016
|William McGirt
|1,530,000
|8,500,000
|2015
|David Lingmerth
|1,160,000
|6,200,000
|2014
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,160,000
|6,200,000
|2013
|Matt Kuchar
|1,160,000
|6,200,000
