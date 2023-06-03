With the hottest putter in the field, Justin Suh had a remarkable second round, posting a 6-under 66 to become the leader heading into Saturday. It’s the first time in his career that Suh has found himself at the top of the leaderboard against such a competitive field. He leads the field by a stroke, and his secret weapon is the putter he’s been using since eighth grade.

Suh has been using the same putter for over a decade, and it has finally paid off. In the first two rounds, Suh has gained an impressive 7.33 shots in strokes gained: putting, leading the field in that stat. He is dominating the putting game, outperforming the second-best player by nearly 2.5 shots.

Check out the video below of Suh’s decade-old putter.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.@Just_Suh leads the field in Strokes Gained: Putting using the exact same putter he has used since 8th grade 😳 pic.twitter.com/tmxv3ZYIuy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 3, 2023

Justin Suh Still Uses the Same Putter Since 8th Grade

The Nike Method Core Mod-4w putter has been Suh’s trusted companion for over ten years. He purchased it off a rack from a pro shop for $50 before a junior tournament in eighth grade. Right after buying it, Suh shot a 66 and never looked back. The putter has remained in his bag ever since.

While it may not be a big deal for many, Nike discontinued production of these clubs and putters in 2016, when Suh was 18. However, Suh is very comfortable with his putter and believes it has been with him through the most crucial moments of his career.

After finishing his second round on Friday, Suh revealed to Golf Channel that he immediately bought five similar Method putters off eBay.

Justin Suh Heats Up 2023 PGA Tour Season

The past few years have been challenging for Suh leading up to the 2023 season. He turned pro in 2016 alongside Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff, and Viktor Hovland. While the other three quickly received exemptions and became stars on the PGA Tour, Suh struggled to stay healthy.

This year, it seems that Suh has turned a new leaf. He appears healthy and has shown flashes of brilliance. Compared to not even attending more than one event a year ago, Suh has played in 23 events this year, making 18 cuts with two top-10 finishes.

In 2023, Suh also made his debut at the PGA Championship, finishing T26 at Oak Hill. Suh faces a tough weekend ahead to maintain his lead, but if his putting continues to trend in the right direction, he is on the verge of securing his first career PGA Tour win.

Golf Betting Guides 2023