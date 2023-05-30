Golf News and Rumors

Memorial Tournament 2023 Sleeper Picks & Longshots: Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler Are Best Longshot Bets

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Memorial Tournament 2023 Sleeper Picks & Longshots: Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler Are Best Longshot Bets

The Memorial Tournament will bring 22 of the top world’s top 30 golfers to Ohio for one of the final elevated events of the year. With $20 million on the line, our golf experts have tipped three longshot bets that have a chance to stun the field at Muirfield Village Golf Club this weekend. Find our Memorial Tournament 2023 sleeper picks and best longshot bets below.

The 2023 Memorial Tournament will swing into action this weekend from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed course will present unique challenges to the world’s top golfers, giving an edge to players that can gain shots on approach and around the green.

Find out our top sleeper picks for the 2023 Memorial Tournament and why each player was selected among our best longshot bets for this weekend.

Rickie Fowler (+4000)

Rickie Fowler looks to have found his form in the last few months. After his T6 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Fowler owns five top-10 finishes this season.

While he’s still trying to get his first win in four years, he’s playing like a star right now. Fowler currently ranks 11th in strokes gained, 14th from tee to green, 37th around the green, and 46th in putting.

Fowler has a great history at Memorial including a few runner-up finishes and six top-25 finishes.

Bet on Rickie Fowler (+4000)

Sahith Theegala (+5000)

It’s a Jack Nicklaus-designed course, which means it’s made for shotmakers like Sahith Theegala.

Theegala’s game fits perfectly for this course. He’s known to be an elite shotmaker but has yet to earn his first win on the Tour. Theegala finished in the top-five last year, so has some experience at Muirfield.

He’s had a strong season with only one missed cut. However, there’s still plenty of room for improvement in his game. Theegala is coming off a T40 finish at the PGA Championship.

Look for Theegala to get his first win at the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

Bet on Sahith Theegala (+5000)

Cam Davis (+9000)

Cam Davis has gone through many highs and lows this season. He had a very rough start to 2023, missing five straight cuts at the American Express through to the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He bounced back with a T6 Players Championship. Since then, Davis has posted three top-20 finishes,including a T4 at the PGA Championship.

Despite missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Davis will be playing on a familiar course at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Last year, he finished in the top 10 and has had strong performances at this venue. Look for Davis to bounce back in a huge way at the Memorial Tournament.

Bet on Cam Davis (+9000)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Michael Block Instagram Followers Have Grown By 63x Since PGA Championship

Michael Block Instagram Followers Have Grown By 63x Since PGA Championship

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15min
Golf News and Rumors
Memorial Tournament 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 67%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Memorial Tournament 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 67%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  31min
Golf News and Rumors
Memorial Tournament 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Memorial Tournament 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  37min
Golf News and Rumors
phil-masters-1024x576
Phil Mickelson, Brandel Chamblee Continue Twitter Beef
Author image Colin Lynch  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
michael block 3
Up and Down Round Lands Golf Darling Michael Block in Last Place at Charles Schwab Challenge
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 25 2023
Golf News and Rumors
michael block 3
Michael Block Receiving Offers for Historic 7-Iron
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 24 2023
Golf News and Rumors
amy olson
Youngest Ever Competitor at Women’s US Open? Amy Olson’s Unborn Baby As She Qualifies While Six Months Pregnant
Author image David Evans  •  May 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top