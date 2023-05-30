The Memorial Tournament will bring 22 of the top world’s top 30 golfers to Ohio for one of the final elevated events of the year. With $20 million on the line, our golf experts have tipped three longshot bets that have a chance to stun the field at Muirfield Village Golf Club this weekend. Find our Memorial Tournament 2023 sleeper picks and best longshot bets below.

The 2023 Memorial Tournament will swing into action this weekend from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed course will present unique challenges to the world’s top golfers, giving an edge to players that can gain shots on approach and around the green.

Find out our top sleeper picks for the 2023 Memorial Tournament and why each player was selected among our best longshot bets for this weekend.

Rickie Fowler (+4000)

Rickie Fowler looks to have found his form in the last few months. After his T6 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Fowler owns five top-10 finishes this season.

While he’s still trying to get his first win in four years, he’s playing like a star right now. Fowler currently ranks 11th in strokes gained, 14th from tee to green, 37th around the green, and 46th in putting.

Fowler has a great history at Memorial including a few runner-up finishes and six top-25 finishes.

Sahith Theegala (+5000)

It’s a Jack Nicklaus-designed course, which means it’s made for shotmakers like Sahith Theegala.

Theegala’s game fits perfectly for this course. He’s known to be an elite shotmaker but has yet to earn his first win on the Tour. Theegala finished in the top-five last year, so has some experience at Muirfield.

He’s had a strong season with only one missed cut. However, there’s still plenty of room for improvement in his game. Theegala is coming off a T40 finish at the PGA Championship.

Look for Theegala to get his first win at the 2023 Memorial Tournament.



Cam Davis (+9000)

Cam Davis has gone through many highs and lows this season. He had a very rough start to 2023, missing five straight cuts at the American Express through to the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He bounced back with a T6 Players Championship. Since then, Davis has posted three top-20 finishes,including a T4 at the PGA Championship.

Despite missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Davis will be playing on a familiar course at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Last year, he finished in the top 10 and has had strong performances at this venue. Look for Davis to bounce back in a huge way at the Memorial Tournament.



