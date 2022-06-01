Memorial Tournament Tee Times, Odds And Weather Forecast

The Memorial Tournament could literally be called the Jack Nicklaus Tournament and everyone involved in the game of golf would know exactly the tournament you would be talking about. This tournament in Dublin, Ohio was founded by Nicklaus on a course designed by Nicklaus himself, in Dublin, Ohio, a suburb of Nicklaus’s hometown of Columbus. Here are the tee times, odds, and weather forecast for the Memorial Tournament.
Tee Times (all times EDT)
THURSDAY/FIRST ROUND
FRIDAY/SECOND ROUND
Odds (Courtesy of betonline.ag)
Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1200
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Cameron Smith +2000
Jordan Speith +2200
Collin Morikawa +2200
Shane Lowry +2500
Viktor Hovland +2800
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Will Zalatoris +3300
Sungjae Im +3300
Cameron Young +3500
Joaquin Niemann +3500
Max Homa +4000
Mito Pereira +4000
Keegan Bradley +4500
Corey Conners +5000
Patrick Reed +5000
Davis Riley +5500
Daniel Berger +6000
Billy Horschel +6500
Seamus Power +7000
Matt Kuchar +7000
Aaron Wise +7000
Chris Kirk +7500
Jason Day +8000
Abraham Ancer +8000
Si Woo Kim +9000
Marc Leishman +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Bryson DeChambeau +11500
Tom Hoge +11500
Rickie Fowler +12500
Brendan Steele +12500
Brian Harman +13500
Cameron Tringale +13500
Keith Mitchell +13500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13500
Anirban Lahiri +13500
Luke List +13500
Erik van Rooyen +15000
Ryan Palmer +16000
Adam Hadwin +16000
Cameron Champ +17500
Jhonattan Vegas +17500
Scott Stallings +17500
Cameron Davis +17500
Russell Knox +17500
C.T. Pan +18500
Harris English +20000
Lanto Griffin +20000
Kevin Streelman +20000
Matt Jones +20000
Troy Merritt +20000
Adam Long +20000
Lucas Glover +20000
Matthew Nesmith +20000
Patrick Rodgers +20000
Lucas Herbert +22500
Denny McCarthy +22500
Sepp Straka +22500
Stewart Cink +22500
Charles Howell III +25000
David Lipsky +25000
Doug Ghim +27500
Aaron Rai +30000
Matthew Wolff +30000
Francesco Molinari +30000
Joel Dahmen +30000
Beau Hossler+30000
J.T. Poston +30000
Sahith Theegala +30000
Pat Perez +32500
Mackenzie Hughes +35000
Nate Lashley +35000
Patton Kizzire +40000
WEATHER FORECAST FOR COLUMBUS
Thursday: Rain, 21°C/70°F
Friday: Partly Cloudy, 25°C/77°F
Saturday: Sunny, 24°C/76°F
Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 27°C/80°F
