Memorial Tournament Tee Times, Odds And Weather Forecast

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

The Memorial Tournament could literally be called the Jack Nicklaus Tournament and everyone involved in the game of golf would know exactly the tournament you would be talking about. This tournament in Dublin, Ohio was founded by Nicklaus on a course designed by Nicklaus himself, in Dublin, Ohio, a suburb of Nicklaus’s hometown of Columbus. Here are the tee times, odds, and weather forecast for the Memorial Tournament.

Tee Times (all times EDT)

THURSDAY/FIRST ROUND

First tee

7 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Danny Lee, Patrick Rodgers

7:12 a.m. — Troy Merritt, Kramer Hickok, Aaron Rai

7:24 a.m. — Pat Perez, Ryan Moore, Brandon Hagy

7:36 a.m. — Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, William McGirt

7:48 a.m. — Luke List, Lucas Glover, Martin Laird

8 a.m. — K.H. Lee, Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

8:12 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari, Luke Donald

8:24 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Rickie Fowler

8:36 a.m. — Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Matt Jones

8:48 a.m. — Adam Svensson, Chan Kim, John Pak

12 noon — Aaron Wise, Mito Pereira, Doug Ghim

12:12 p.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy

12:24 p.m. — Cameron Tringale, Matthew NeSmith, Davis Riley

12:36 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:48 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

1:12 p.m. — Carlos Ortiz, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker

1:24 p.m. — Hudson Swafford, C.T. Pan, Danny Willett

1:36 p.m. — Brian Harman, David Lingmerth, Wyndham Clark

1:48 p.m. — David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Curtis Luck

10th tee

7 a.m. — Camilo Villegas, Scott Stallings, Cameron Young

7:12 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Nick Watney

7:24 a.m. — Anirban Lahiri, Adam Schenk, Alex Smalley

7:36 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott

7:48 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer

8 a.m. — Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

8:12 a.m. — Lucas Herbert, Jason Day, Will Zalatoris

8:36 a.m. — Harris English, Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley

8:48 a.m. — Bo Hoag, Min Woo Lee, James Piot

12 noon — Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Sam Ryder

12:12 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:24 p.m. — Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore

12:36 p.m. — Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Patton Kizzire

12:48 p.m. — Cam Davis, Ryan Palmer, Adam Long

1 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Lanto Griffin, Corey Conners

1:12 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Stewart Cink, J.T. Poston

1:24 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland, Charley Hoffman

1:36 p.m. — Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk, Alex Noren

1:48 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu, Jediah Morgan

FRIDAY/SECOND ROUND

First tee

7 a.m. — Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Sam Ryder

7:12 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Peter Malnati, Rafa Cabrera Bello

7:24 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore

7:36 a.m. — Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Patton Kizzire

7:48 a.m. — Cam Davis, Ryan Palmer, Adam Long

8 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Lanto Griffin, Corey Conners

8:12 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Stewart Cink, J.T. Poston

8:24 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland, Charley Hoffman

8:36 a.m. — Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk, Alex Noren

8:48 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu, Jediah Morgan

12 noon — Camilo Villegas, Scott Stallings, Cameron Young

12:12 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Nick Watney

12:24 p.m. — Anirban Lahiri, Adam Schenk, Alex Smalley

12:36 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott

12:48 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer

1 p.m. — Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

1:12 p.m. — Lucas Herbert, Jason Day, Will Zalatoris

1:24 p.m. — Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell

1:36 p.m. — Harris English, Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley

1:48 p.m. — Bo Hoag, Min Woo Lee, James Piot

10th tee

7 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Mito Pereira, Doug Ghim

7:12 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy

7:24 a.m. — Cameron Tringale, Matthew NeSmith, Davis Riley

7:36 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

7:48 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

8 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

8:12 a.m. — Carlos Ortiz, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker

8:24 a.m. — Hudson Swafford, C.T. Pan, Danny Willett

8:36 a.m. — Brian Harman, David Lingmerth, Wyndham Clark

8:48 a.m. — David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Curtis Luck

12 noon — Jhonattan Vegas, Danny Lee, Patrick Rodgers

12:12 p.m. — Troy Merritt, Kramer Hickok, Aaron Rai

12:24 p.m. — Pat Perez, Ryan Moore, Brandon Hagy

12:36 p.m. — Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, William McGirt

12:48 p.m. — Luke List, Lucas Glover, Martin Laird

1 p.m. — K.H. Lee, Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

1:12 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari, Luke Donald

1:24 p.m. — Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Rickie Fowler

1:36 p.m. — Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Matt Jones

1:48 p.m. — Adam Svensson, Chan Kim, John Pak

Odds (Courtesy of betonline.ag)

Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1200
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Cameron Smith +2000
Jordan Speith +2200
Collin Morikawa +2200
Shane Lowry +2500
Viktor Hovland +2800
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Will Zalatoris +3300
Sungjae Im +3300
Cameron Young +3500
Joaquin Niemann +3500
Max Homa +4000
Mito Pereira +4000
Keegan Bradley +4500
Corey Conners +5000
Patrick Reed +5000
Davis Riley +5500
Daniel Berger +6000
Billy Horschel +6500
Seamus Power +7000
Matt Kuchar +7000
Aaron Wise +7000
Chris Kirk +7500
Jason Day +8000
Abraham Ancer +8000
Si Woo Kim +9000
Marc Leishman +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Bryson DeChambeau +11500
Tom Hoge +11500
Rickie Fowler +12500
Brendan Steele +12500
Brian Harman +13500
Cameron Tringale +13500
Keith Mitchell +13500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13500
Anirban Lahiri +13500
Luke List +13500
Erik van Rooyen +15000
Ryan Palmer +16000
Adam Hadwin +16000
Cameron Champ +17500
Jhonattan Vegas +17500
Scott Stallings +17500
Cameron Davis +17500
Russell Knox +17500
C.T. Pan +18500
Harris English +20000
Lanto Griffin +20000
Kevin Streelman +20000
Matt Jones +20000
Troy Merritt +20000
Adam Long +20000
Lucas Glover +20000
Matthew Nesmith +20000
Patrick Rodgers +20000
Lucas Herbert +22500
Denny McCarthy +22500
Sepp Straka +22500
Stewart Cink +22500
Charles Howell III +25000
David Lipsky +25000
Doug Ghim +27500
Aaron Rai +30000
Matthew Wolff +30000
Francesco Molinari +30000
Joel Dahmen +30000
Beau Hossler+30000
J.T. Poston +30000
Sahith Theegala +30000
Pat Perez +32500
Mackenzie Hughes +35000
Nate Lashley +35000
Patton Kizzire +40000

WEATHER FORECAST FOR COLUMBUS

Thursday: Rain, 21°C/70°F
Friday: Partly Cloudy, 25°C/77°F
Saturday: Sunny, 24°C/76°F
Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 27°C/80°F
 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
