Lionel Messi will look to continue his dominance in Major League Soccer as Inter Miami makes its final push for the MLS Playoffs. Messi and his squad sit seven points back from the final playoff spot with seven games left in the season.

The MLS returns on Wednesday and Messi has already started promoting his club’s return to action on Instagram. On Monday, Messi shared a post on Instagram promoting MLS Season Pass. Messi has over 487 million followers and the post received 500,000 likes in just one hour.

Messi’s MLS Season Pass Post Receives Over 500K Likes in 1 Hour

Messi has given Apple a major boost in MLS Season Pass subscriptions in 2023.

As part of his deal of signing to Inter Miami, Messi will receive a part of the MLS Season Pass revenue on new sign-ups.

Recently, Messi posted a promotional offer for the MLS Season pass on his Instagram. Messi is one of the most followed athletes in the world, boasting 487 million followers on Instagram. His IG post received 500,000 likes in just one hour.

With his reach, Messi brings in an estimated $2,597,000 per sponsored post. While Messi benefits from his deal with Apple, the streaming company also has received a huge increase in subscribers since the Argentinian soccer player made his MLS debut.

MLS Season Pass Sign-Ups Increase Since Messi’s Debut

Since July 21 when Messi made his Inter Miami debut, MLS Season Pass subscriptions have surged by 1690 percent, including adding over 110,000 new subscribers on the day of the match.

In addition to new MLS Season Pass subscribers, 15 percent of the new sign-ups also became Apple TV+ subscribers. Since Messi makes a cut of revenue from all new MLS Season Pass subscriptions, he’s been regularly promoting a link on game day to his social media accounts.

Along with this promotional post, Messi regularly takes to his Instagram stories to tell fans to stream his game online.

While Apple hasn’t released the exact number of subscribers brought in since Messi’s debut, their streaming service has said that it’s performing much better than they originally forecasted, meaning the deal is likely a win for both parties.

