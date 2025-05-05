Mets relief pitcher Danny Young to have Tommy John Surgery

New York Mets relief pitcher Danny Young of Boynton Beach, Florida will be having Tommy John Surgery according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors on Sunday. As a result, Young will miss the remainder of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season.

Not pitched in nine days

Young last pitched for the Mets on April 26. He picked up the hold by pitching a very good sixth inning where he struck out three and gave up one hit in a 2-0 Mets win over the Washington Nationals.

According to John Sporaco of Sports Illustrated, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza stated that Young was dealing with forearm pain for a “few weeks” and he was having difficulty recovering. Tests determined that Young had a sprained ligament in his elbow and that surgery was required.

Young in 2025

Young pitched 10 games, and did not have a decision with an earned run average of 4.32. He pitched in eight and a third innings, and gave up nine hits, four earned runs, and three walks, to go along with 13 strikeouts, four holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.44.

Young in 2024

In his first season with the Mets after one season with the Seattle Mariners, and two seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Young pitched in 42 games, had a record of four wins and one loss, and an earned run average of 4.54. In 37 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 29 hits, 19 earned runs, three home runs, and 18 walks, to go along with 48 strikeouts, six holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.25.

Leading the National League East

The Mets have the best record in the National League East with a record of 22 wins and 13 losses for a winning percentage of .629. They presently have a two and a half game lead over the second place Philadelphia Phillies.