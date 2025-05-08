Mets reliever A.J. Minter to have season ending lat surgery

New York Mets relief pitcher A.J. Minter of Tyler, Texas is out for the rest of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season with a torn lat muscle. Lat is short for the Latissimus dorsi muscle, which is a flat muscle on the back behind the arm. Minter will undergo surgery to repair the lat muscle on Monday, May 12.

Minter in 2025 with the Mets

Minter pitched 13 games with the Mets in 2025, and did not have a decision, as he had a record of zero wins and zero losses. However, Minter pitched admirably. During 11 innings pitched, he only gave up six hits, two earned runs, and five walks, to go along with 14 strikeouts, seven holds, and a WHIP (walks and hit per innings pitched) of 1.00.

In three consecutive appearances last month, Minter had three straight holds. They came in a 4-1 Mets win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 17, in a 3-0 Mets win over the Cardinals on April 19, and in a 5-1 Mets win over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 22.

When did Minter last pitch?

Minter was last on the mound on April 26 in a 2-0 Mets win over the Washington Nationals when there was discomfort in the lat. At the time, there was a belief that the lat was strained according to CBS Sports, but after further evaluation, it was determined there was a tear in the lat muscle.

Part of an impressive trio

Minter was one of three Mets relievers this season that had reached in the double digits in appearances and had an earned run average of under two. He was joined by Huascar Brazoban of Villa Mella, Dominican Republic (17 games, 1.21 ERA), and Reed Garrett of Henrico, Virginia (16 games, 0.59 ERA).

Great success with the Braves

From 2017 to 2024, Minter pitched for the Atlanta Braves. In 2021, he was on the Braves team that won the World Series. He pitched 12 innings, of which he had 18 strikeouts, and had a very respectable post season earned run average of 3.00.

First in the NL East

The Mets are at 24 wins and 14 losses. Thet lead the National League East by two games over the Philadelphia Phillies.